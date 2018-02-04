Alabama staffer following ex-OC Brian Daboll to the Buffalo Bills

Nick Saban looks like he has yet another staff opening, although this one is a bit further down on the pecking order.

According to AL.com, recent offensive analyst William Vlachos is following ex-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the Buffalo Bills to become an offensive assistant in the NFL. ESPN also reported the move.

Vlachos is a name many Crimson Tide fans are familiar with after having an all-SEC career as the team’s center. He won the 2009 and 2011 national titles as a key starter and was on the staff as a graduate assistant dating back to 2013.

Despite a productive career at the college level, Vlachos was an undrafted free agent that was signed by the Tennessee Titans but was cut in the preseason during a brief stint in the NFL in 2012. The former Rimington Trophy finalist is not expected to take an on-field coaching job with the Bills but rather be one of the team’s offensive analysts in a role similar to the one he preformed at Alabama.