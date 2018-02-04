Hawaii QB Dru Brown transferring to Oklahoma State, eligible in 2018 as graduate transfer

Mike Gundy might just have himself a replacement for record-setting quarterback Mason Rudolph and it comes by a decidedly circuitous routing for the coach with the best mullet in all of sports.
The Oklahoma State head coach received good news on Super Bowl Sunday as recent Hawaii quarterback Dru Brown announced on his Twitter account that he would be headed to Stillwater as a graduate transfer and therefore eligible right away in 2018.
While going from Honolulu to Stillwater is about as big of a culture shock as you can get inside the borders of the United States, Brown’s return to the mainland was brought about in part because of his desire to be a little closer to family as he wraps up his football career in college.
The 6-foot, 200-pound signal-caller has a much different build than the Cowboys most recent quarterback in Rudolph but the grad transfer still has a decent arm and is well versed in throwing the ball around. He was a two-year starter for the Rainbow Warriors and amassed 5,273 yards at Hawaii while sporting a 37-to-15 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
He’ll have a good shot to be the veteran option to replace a four-year starter in Rudolph, who is expected to go in the first two days of this spring’s NFL Draft. While Brown apparently won’t join the team until this summer, the field is wide-open for Gundy to select his next quarterback with walk-on Taylor Cornelius, sophomore Keondre Wudtee and incoming freshman Spencer Sanders among the options as well.
Alabama staffer following ex-OC Brian Daboll to the Buffalo Bills
Nick Saban looks like he has yet another staff opening, although this one is a bit further down on the pecking order.
According to AL.com, recent offensive analyst William Vlachos is following ex-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the Buffalo Bills to become an offensive assistant in the NFL. ESPN also reported the move.
Vlachos is a name many Crimson Tide fans are familiar with after having an all-SEC career as the team’s center. He won the 2009 and 2011 national titles as a key starter and was on the staff as a graduate assistant dating back to 2013.
Despite a productive career at the college level, Vlachos was an undrafted free agent that was signed by the Tennessee Titans but was cut in the preseason during a brief stint in the NFL in 2012. The former Rimington Trophy finalist is not expected to take an on-field coaching job with the Bills but rather be one of the team’s offensive analysts in a role similar to the one he preformed at Alabama.
Dino Babers turns to an in-law as Syracuse’s new QBs coach
There is a personal connection between Martin and Babers as the former’s son, Texas A&M offensive lineman Koda Martin, married the latter’s daughter, Jazzmin, last summer.
“First and foremost, Coach Martin is a family man. His values align with what we teach our players every day about being better fathers, better sons, and better husbands,” Babers said in a statement. “The type of person he is and his success training elite-level players makes him an excellent fit for our program.”
Even more noteworthy than the familial connection, though, is the fact that this will be Martin’s first job in any capacity at any level of college football.
Martin’s coaching career began in 1992, and that entire time has been spent in Texas high school football. The last 14 years have been spent as a head coach in the state, most notably at Houston’s Manvel High (2006-17).
“I’m excited to join the Syracuse family,” Martin said. “Coaching in college has been a goal of mine for a long time and when Coach Babers called I knew this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. To work at a place with such storied football tradition and with a group of coaches I have so much respect for is a dream come true. I can’t wait to get started.”
TCU countersues to dismiss Kolby Listenbee lawsuit
The school has countersued Listenbee, arguing for the court to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that TCU cannot be held responsible for Listenbee’s lack of NFL earnings.
According to the lawsuit, obtained by Shehan Jeyarajah of Diehards, TCU has argued that its doctors were not employees but contractors working for the school, and therefore Listenbee should sue Drs. Michele Kirk and Jason Mogonye, and not Patterson, former TCU offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, and former TCU AD Chris Del Conte, among others.
TCU has also sought to move the suit from Dallas County to Tarrant County, where the school is located and where Listenbee lives.
Former UCF kicker who gave up scholarship for YouTube career reportedly suing school for free speech violation
You probably remember the saga of Donald De La Haye. The UCF kicker who even the most ardent Knights enthusiasts probably never would’ve heard of became a martyr to the NCAA system after he was faced with the ultimatum of altering his burgeoning career as a YouTube star to keep his scholarship.
The school told De La Haye he would have to scrub any references to his status as a scholarship football player — including a video showing him throwing a football on the beach with his girlfriend — on any monetized videos, but the two sides could not come to an agreement and De La Haye left the team in order to go pro in YouTube.
It seems as if De La Haye made the right decision; his Deestroying channel has accumulated more than half a million followers and upwards of 50 million views. Most of his new videos feature De La Haye with NFL players — a video last week with Odell Beckham, Jr., has garnered more than 330,000 views, and another video with Julio Joneshas racked up 122,000 views in two days.
But now De La Haye has sued UCF AD Danny White, UCF president John Hitt and members of the UCF Board of Trustees, among others, according to WFTV in Orlando. The suit reportedly states that UCF’s insistence that he alter his YouTube channel in order to retain his scholarship was a violation of his free speech.
In a related story, a video of De La Haye returning to UCF’s football facilities, titled, “I DON’T THINK I’M SUPPOSED TO BE IN HERE (BACK AT UCF)” has generated 236,000 views in two weeks.
It’s at this time I should remind you that pulling stunts in order to attract notoriety is a common marketing practice among professional YouTubers.