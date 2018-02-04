Hawaii QB Dru Brown transferring to Oklahoma State, eligible in 2018 as graduate transfer

Mike Gundy might just have himself a replacement for record-setting quarterback Mason Rudolph and it comes by a decidedly circuitous routing for the coach with the best mullet in all of sports.

The Oklahoma State head coach received good news on Super Bowl Sunday as recent Hawaii quarterback Dru Brown announced on his Twitter account that he would be headed to Stillwater as a graduate transfer and therefore eligible right away in 2018.

Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.

Matthew 7:7 Grateful for the opportunity to play for Oklahoma State University in my final season #HumbleBeginnings #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/yR4PGluOxz — Dru Brown (@dbrownTNDO) February 4, 2018

While going from Honolulu to Stillwater is about as big of a culture shock as you can get inside the borders of the United States, Brown’s return to the mainland was brought about in part because of his desire to be a little closer to family as he wraps up his football career in college.

“This decision has nothing to do with football,” Brown told the Star Advertiser. “My family comes before this game.”

The 6-foot, 200-pound signal-caller has a much different build than the Cowboys most recent quarterback in Rudolph but the grad transfer still has a decent arm and is well versed in throwing the ball around. He was a two-year starter for the Rainbow Warriors and amassed 5,273 yards at Hawaii while sporting a 37-to-15 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

He’ll have a good shot to be the veteran option to replace a four-year starter in Rudolph, who is expected to go in the first two days of this spring’s NFL Draft. While Brown apparently won’t join the team until this summer, the field is wide-open for Gundy to select his next quarterback with walk-on Taylor Cornelius, sophomore Keondre Wudtee and incoming freshman Spencer Sanders among the options as well.