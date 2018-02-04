Jerry Jones’ grandson John Stephen becomes latest Arkansas QB commitment

If you’re the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, what better day to announce your commitment to his alma mater than on Super Bowl Sunday? Highland Park (Texas) quarterback John Stephen Jones tweeted that he would indeed be following in his famous grandfather’s steps by announcing his commitment to Arkansas just a few hours before the big event in Minneapolis.
The elder Jones has quite a legacy at the school after winning a national title with the Razorbacks (along with teammate turned Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson) back in 1964. John Stephen isn’t quite the prospect that his grandfather was back in the day but he’s had a great prep career that includes leading the Scots to back-to-back Texas state championships while throwing for 4,911 yards, 61 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions as a senior. His final game at the home of the Cowboys was also one of the wilder games of the 2017 season at any level:
Interestingly, as our Zach Barnett points out, John Stephen’s backup at quarterback for the famous Highland Park football team was none other than Chad Morris’ son, as the now-Razorbacks head coach was leading the SMU program just up the street. Arkansas reportedly beat out the Mustangs and Texas Tech for Jones’ commitment as he becomes the second quarterback pledge as part of the team’s class of 2018.
Florida strips Jim McElwain era SEC East title signage from the Swamp
A coaching change is always a big opportunity for athletic directors to make changes to their football programs but in the case of Florida’s transition from Jim McElwain to Dan Mullen, Gators AD Scott Stricklin is also wiping away some of the reminders of the former from the team’s stadium.
247Sports’GatorBait.net says that UF is removing the 2015 and 2016 SEC East division title signage from the Swamp after their former coach fought to get the accomplishments recognized at the team’s home stadium.
“Part of it is we’re going through an assessment of our signage and our graphics at all of our facilities,” Stricklin told the site. “We don’t have any division titles listed at our facilities. Baseball has won a bunch of division titles but they aren’t recognized anywhere. We recognized SEC and NCAA championships pretty consistently across all of our venues in every sport.”
You can certainly understand the thinking on two fronts. While winning the division was undoubtedly an accomplishment for those two Florida teams, many in the fan base probably don’t view the efforts as fondly as you would expect given how weak the SEC East was at the time and the fact that both times ended in drubbings by Alabama in the conference title game. Add in a messy divorce from McElwain after two and a half somewhat strange seasons in Gainesville and you can see why making sure the new guy has a clean slate without any reminders of the past is a good idea.
Of course, at a place like Florida it also goes without saying that competing for SEC and national titles is what the program expects to be doing and winning the division is nice but somewhat expected from Mullen on down. Either way, it seems like the only visible reminders of McElwain’s tenure will soon be limited to the school’s media guide at this rate.
Alabama staffer following ex-OC Brian Daboll to the Buffalo Bills
Nick Saban looks like he has yet another staff opening, although this one is a bit further down on the pecking order.
According to AL.com, recent offensive analyst William Vlachos is following ex-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the Buffalo Bills to become an offensive assistant in the NFL. ESPN also reported the move.
Vlachos is a name many Crimson Tide fans are familiar with after having an all-SEC career as the team’s center. He won the 2009 and 2011 national titles as a key starter and was on the staff as a graduate assistant dating back to 2013.
Despite a productive career at the college level, Vlachos was an undrafted free agent that was signed by the Tennessee Titans but was cut in the preseason during a brief stint in the NFL in 2012. The former Rimington Trophy finalist is not expected to take an on-field coaching job with the Bills but rather be one of the team’s offensive analysts in a role similar to the one he preformed at Alabama.
Hawaii QB Dru Brown transferring to Oklahoma State, eligible in 2018 as graduate transfer
Mike Gundy might just have himself a replacement for record-setting quarterback Mason Rudolph and it comes by a decidedly circuitous routing for the coach with the best mullet in all of sports.
The Oklahoma State head coach received good news on Super Bowl Sunday as recent Hawaii quarterback Dru Brown announced on his Twitter account that he would be headed to Stillwater as a graduate transfer and therefore eligible right away in 2018.
Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. Matthew 7:7
While going from Honolulu to Stillwater is about as big of a culture shock as you can get inside the borders of the United States, Brown’s return to the mainland was brought about in part because of his desire to be a little closer to family as he wraps up his football career in college.
The 6-foot, 200-pound signal-caller has a much different build than the Cowboys most recent quarterback in Rudolph but the grad transfer still has a decent arm and is well versed in throwing the ball around. He was a two-year starter for the Rainbow Warriors and amassed 5,273 yards at Hawaii while sporting a 37-to-15 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
He’ll have a good shot to be the veteran option to replace a four-year starter in Rudolph, who is expected to go in the first two days of this spring’s NFL Draft. While Brown apparently won’t join the team until this summer, the field is wide-open for Gundy to select his next quarterback with walk-on Taylor Cornelius, sophomore Keondre Wudtee and incoming freshman Spencer Sanders among the options as well.
Dino Babers turns to an in-law as Syracuse’s new QBs coach
There is a personal connection between Martin and Babers as the former’s son, Texas A&M offensive lineman Koda Martin, married the latter’s daughter, Jazzmin, last summer.
“First and foremost, Coach Martin is a family man. His values align with what we teach our players every day about being better fathers, better sons, and better husbands,” Babers said in a statement. “The type of person he is and his success training elite-level players makes him an excellent fit for our program.”
Even more noteworthy than the familial connection, though, is the fact that this will be Martin’s first job in any capacity at any level of college football.
Martin’s coaching career began in 1992, and that entire time has been spent in Texas high school football. The last 14 years have been spent as a head coach in the state, most notably at Houston’s Manvel High (2006-17).
“I’m excited to join the Syracuse family,” Martin said. “Coaching in college has been a goal of mine for a long time and when Coach Babers called I knew this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. To work at a place with such storied football tradition and with a group of coaches I have so much respect for is a dream come true. I can’t wait to get started.”