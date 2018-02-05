Appalachian State begins spring practice

The 2017 football season officially ended Sunday night, with a thrilling Philadelphia Eagles victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. (On NBC!)

The 2018 season begins today. That isn’t a figurative statement. The 2018 college football season begins today — when Appalachian State kicks off its spring practices. On Monday, Feb. 5.

“We like to piggyback off the fall,” head coach Scott Satterfield told the team’s official site. “You remember a lot and can pick up where you left off with a shorter break. We’ll focus on fundamentals; blocking, tackling, angles, and leverage. We’re fortunate to have kept our staff together, so you don’t have a learning curve and can get to work pretty quickly.”

App State went 10-3 in 2017, sharing the Sun Belt championship with Troy while blanking MAC champion Toledo 34-0 in the Dollar General Bowl. The Mountaineers are set to return five offensive starters, including the 2016 SBC Player of the Year in senior running back Jalin Moore, and six on defense. Sophomores Zac Thomas and Jacob Huesman will battle to replace the outgoing Taylor Lamb at quarterback.

The Mountaineers will complete spring ball on March 4 — that’s before most teams have started — and will not hold a spring game.

App State begins its 2018 season with road trips at Penn State and Charlotte and a home game with Southern Miss. We can’t say how the Mountaineers will look to defend their co-conference championship, because the 2018 Sun Belt schedule hasn’t been released yet. The Sun Belt will play football this fall, and App State has already started practicing for it.