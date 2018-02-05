Florida AD Scott Stricklin on joining CFP committee: “My goal is to have to recuse myself”

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin was recently named as one of six new members of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee but hasn’t really had a chance to talk publicly about his elevation to one of the most important jobs in the sport.

Stricklin met with the media over the weekend though and was not surprisingly asked about his thoughts on his new side job. Given that the committee has very extensive recusal policy that he is now subject to, the Gators AD had a pretty good answer when asked what his focus would be as part of the process down in Dallas.

“My goal is to have to recuse myself, because as I understand it you’re not able to be in the room as your team is discussed,” he said, according to SEC Country. “From the outside, like you guys looking in, often there are some controversial decisions and judgments that have to be made. So I’m always aware that people that actually make decisions probably have a lot more information than those of us on the outside looking at the decision, the outcome of the decision. So I’m curious to get in the room and actually hear and listen and see what all goes into making those decisions. I’ll have to watch a lot of football.”

Stricklin and his new head coach Dan Mullen have not been shy on their expectations for the Florida football team going forward and looking beyond SEC East titles to the College Football Playoff is certainly an appropriate goal for the program even if the two might not have to worry about it right away in 2018.