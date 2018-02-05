Michigan State names interim AD, search will not include any internal candidates

Michigan State’s interim president has now appointed an interim athletic director.

The school announced on Monday afternoon that Bill Beekman would serve as the Spartans’ interim AD and would also maintain his duties as vice president and secretary of the MSU Board of Trustees.

“Just as the Board of Trustees had confidence in Bill to keep things moving as acting president, I have confidence that he will provide very capable leadership of the athletic department during this time of transition,” interim university president John Engler said in a statement.

The more notable part of the announcement came a little further down however as Michigan State said that the school would not be considering any internal candidates in their search to replace Mark Hollis, who recently stepped down amid a turbulent scandal at the school in the wake of the Larry Nassar trial.

What’s interesting is that Beekman has no experience in athletic management and that his assuming the position is a big change from the plan that was in place just last week that would have seen one of Hollis’ deputies take charge until a full-time hire. Per the Detroit Free Press’ Chris Solari:

Engler said no internal candidates will be considered for MSU's permanent athletic director position. Two highly placed university sources told the Free Press last week that Greg Ianni would be named interim AD, shortly before Engler was appointed interim president. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 5, 2018

It remains to be seen as to how much leeway that Beekman will have to make changes in the department but it seems pretty certain that football coach Mark Dantonio is not exactly safe in his role as more information surfaces about the program’s handling of sexual assault cases and other disciplinary matters.