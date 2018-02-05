Michigan State names interim AD, search will not include any internal candidates

Michigan State’s interim president has now appointed an interim athletic director.
The school announced on Monday afternoon that Bill Beekman would serve as the Spartans’ interim AD and would also maintain his duties as vice president and secretary of the MSU Board of Trustees.
“Just as the Board of Trustees had confidence in Bill to keep things moving as acting president, I have confidence that he will provide very capable leadership of the athletic department during this time of transition,” interim university president John Engler said in a statement.
The more notable part of the announcement came a little further down however as Michigan State said that the school would not be considering any internal candidates in their search to replace Mark Hollis, who recently stepped down amid a turbulent scandal at the school in the wake of the Larry Nassar trial.
What’s interesting is that Beekman has no experience in athletic management and that his assuming the position is a big change from the plan that was in place just last week that would have seen one of Hollis’ deputies take charge until a full-time hire. Per the Detroit Free Press’ Chris Solari:
It remains to be seen as to how much leeway that Beekman will have to make changes in the department but it seems pretty certain that football coach Mark Dantonio is not exactly safe in his role as more information surfaces about the program’s handling of sexual assault cases and other disciplinary matters.
Lots of folks may be leaving Minneapolis following a wild Super Bowl LII in the city yesterday but there’s at least one person who is in-bound to the land of 10,000 lakes.
That would be Austin Peay co-defensive coordinator Marcus West, who FootballScoop is reporting will be Minnesota’s next defensive line coach. Gopher Illustrated reports the team’s recent defensive line coach, Bryce Paup, left the staff for another position.
West has extensive experience at the FCS level and was part of one of the more remarkable stories in college football last season as the Governors ended the longest losing streak in Division I football (29 games) to finish 8-4 in 2017.
He will join a defensive staff that is undergoing a bit of a makeover this offseason under head coach P.J. Fleck. That includes Jahmile Addae replacing Maurice Linguist as defensive backs coach and the departure of former NFL star Paup leading to West’s hire.
The Gophers open their 2018 campaign against New Mexico State at home and will be starting spring football sometime next month.
It’s commonplace for new head coaches to change up a program’s uniforms upon taking the job. Without success on the field to point toward, new coaches often use uniforms as a means of generating headlines and excitement in their programs.
But when you’re the head coach at Tennessee, you can’t really add new uniforms. You’re pretty much locked into what you’ve got. The Vols have donned black jerseys before, in the doomed Lane Kiffin season, and added gray jerseys with Butch Jones.
And now they’re going away.
According to a report from Fox Sports Knoxville, Tennessee will drop the gray alternates worn from time to time in the Jones era, sticking simply with the traditional orange jerseys at home, and will wear only black cleats moving forward. Tennessee was 3-3 in its smoky gray alternates; all home games except a 38-24 win over Nebraska in the 2016 Music City Bowl.
Ironically, the death knell for the gray jerseys was also the last straw for the era in which they were born. Tennessee wore gray for a 41-0 beatdown at the hands of Georgia, a loss that all but sealed Jones’s fate in Knoxville. Tennessee would go on to lose all eight of its SEC games for the first time in program history, and the Vols were blown out in all but one game afterward.
The 2017 football season officially ended Sunday night, with a thrilling Philadelphia Eagles victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. (On NBC!)
The 2018 season begins today. That isn’t a figurative statement. The 2018 college football season begins today — when Appalachian State kicks off its spring practices. On Monday, Feb. 5.
“We like to piggyback off the fall,” head coach Scott Satterfield told the team’s official site. “You remember a lot and can pick up where you left off with a shorter break. We’ll focus on fundamentals; blocking, tackling, angles, and leverage. We’re fortunate to have kept our staff together, so you don’t have a learning curve and can get to work pretty quickly.”
App State went 10-3 in 2017, sharing the Sun Belt championship with Troy while blanking MAC champion Toledo 34-0 in the Dollar General Bowl. The Mountaineers are set to return five offensive starters, including the 2016 SBC Player of the Year in senior running back Jalin Moore, and six on defense. Sophomores Zac Thomas and Jacob Huesman will battle to replace the outgoing Taylor Lamb at quarterback.
The Mountaineers will complete spring ball on March 4 — that’s before most teams have started — and will not hold a spring game.
App State begins its 2018 season with road trips at Penn State and Charlotte and a home game with Southern Miss. We can’t say how the Mountaineers will look to defend their co-conference championship, because the 2018 Sun Belt schedule hasn’t been released yet. The Sun Belt will play football this fall, and App State has already started practicing for it.
With Signing Day approaching, Rutgers head coach Chris Ash is set to bolster his recruiting presence in the Scarlet Knights’ home state.
According to Sam Hellman of Scarlet Report, Nunzio Campanile will join the Rutgers staff as running backs coach. Campanile is the head coach Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell. Bergen won the 2017 state championship in New Jersey. Campanile’s brother, Anthony, previously coached at Rutgers and is now the defensive backs coach at Boston College.
Due to the NCAA’s new individual associated with a prospect rule, Campanile would have to be hired to Rutgers’s on-the-field coaching staff or the Knights could not recruit Bergen Catholic for two years. He is expected to bolster Rutgers’s recruiting efforts in north Jersey.
With Campanile’s addition, Lester Erb is expected to move to wide receivers coach. Existing wide receivers coach Jafar Williams left the staff last week to coach running backs at Maryland.