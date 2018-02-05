P.J. Fleck reportedly dipping into FCS ranks to find Minnesota’s next DL coach

Lots of folks may be leaving Minneapolis following a wild Super Bowl LII in the city yesterday but there’s at least one person who is in-bound to the land of 10,000 lakes.

That would be Austin Peay co-defensive coordinator Marcus West, who FootballScoop is reporting will be Minnesota’s next defensive line coach. Gopher Illustrated reports the team’s recent defensive line coach, Bryce Paup, left the staff for another position.

West has extensive experience at the FCS level and was part of one of the more remarkable stories in college football last season as the Governors ended the longest losing streak in Division I football (29 games) to finish 8-4 in 2017.

He will join a defensive staff that is undergoing a bit of a makeover this offseason under head coach P.J. Fleck. That includes Jahmile Addae replacing Maurice Linguist as defensive backs coach and the departure of former NFL star Paup leading to West’s hire.

The Gophers open their 2018 campaign against New Mexico State at home and will be starting spring football sometime next month.