Report: Rutgers to add powerhouse New Jersey high school coach to staff

With Signing Day approaching, Rutgers head coach Chris Ash is set to bolster his recruiting presence in the Scarlet Knights’ home state.
According to Sam Hellman of Scarlet Report, Nunzio Campanile will join the Rutgers staff as running backs coach. Campanile is the head coach Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell. Bergen won the 2017 state championship in New Jersey. Campanile’s brother, Anthony, previously coached at Rutgers and is now the defensive backs coach at Boston College.
Due to the NCAA’s new individual associated with a prospect rule, Campanile would have to be hired to Rutgers’s on-the-field coaching staff or the Knights could not recruit Bergen Catholic for two years. He is expected to bolster Rutgers’s recruiting efforts in north Jersey.
With Campanile’s addition, Lester Erb is expected to move to wide receivers coach. Existing wide receivers coach Jafar Williams left the staff last week to coach running backs at Maryland.
Ohio State reportedly set to lose Greg Schiano to New England Patriots
Matt Patricia is set to leave Foxborough to become the head coach of the Detroit Lions, which could become official any minute now. Bill Belichick will need a new defensive coordinator, and he’s dipping into the college ranks to nab one.
According to, uh, me over at FootballScoop, Greg Schiano is set to leave Ohio State to become the Patriots defensive coordinator.
Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated has followed up saying the deal is not done.
Saw the report that Greg Schiano is leaving #OhioState for the #Patriots DC job. Am told Schiano hasn't decided whether he's leaving OSU yet. Brian Flores may get promoted to DC in New England. Schiano could have a job on the Pats staff w/ Belichick but still hasn't decided.
Schiano has spent the past three seasons as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, stepping in as a co-defensive coordinator in 2015 and then taking over the whole defensive coordinator duties when Chris Ash took the head job at Rutgers. The Buckeyes have finished sixth, third and fifth nationally in yards per play allowed under Schiano’s guidance.
Schiano famously attempted to leave Columbus once already this winter to take the head coaching job at Tennessee, but that didn’t quite work out.
Jerry Jones’ grandson John Stephen becomes latest Arkansas QB commitment
If you’re the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, what better day to announce your commitment to his alma mater than on Super Bowl Sunday? Highland Park (Texas) quarterback John Stephen Jones tweeted that he would indeed be following in his famous grandfather’s steps by announcing his commitment to Arkansas just a few hours before the big event in Minneapolis.
The elder Jones has quite a legacy at the school after winning a national title with the Razorbacks (along with teammate turned Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson) back in 1964. John Stephen isn’t quite the prospect that his grandfather was back in the day but he’s had a great prep career that includes leading the Scots to back-to-back Texas state championships while throwing for 4,911 yards, 61 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions as a senior. His final game at the home of the Cowboys was also one of the wilder games of the 2017 season at any level:
Interestingly, as our Zach Barnett points out, John Stephen’s backup at quarterback for the famous Highland Park football team was none other than Chad Morris’ son, as the now-Razorbacks head coach was leading the SMU program just up the street. Arkansas reportedly beat out the Mustangs and Texas Tech for Jones’ commitment as he becomes the second quarterback pledge as part of the team’s class of 2018.
Florida strips Jim McElwain era SEC East title signage from the Swamp
A coaching change is always a big opportunity for athletic directors to make changes to their football programs but in the case of Florida’s transition from Jim McElwain to Dan Mullen, Gators AD Scott Stricklin is also wiping away some of the reminders of the former from the team’s stadium.
247Sports’GatorBait.net says that UF is removing the 2015 and 2016 SEC East division title signage from the Swamp after their former coach fought to get the accomplishments recognized at the team’s home stadium.
“Part of it is we’re going through an assessment of our signage and our graphics at all of our facilities,” Stricklin told the site. “We don’t have any division titles listed at our facilities. Baseball has won a bunch of division titles but they aren’t recognized anywhere. We recognized SEC and NCAA championships pretty consistently across all of our venues in every sport.”
You can certainly understand the thinking on two fronts. While winning the division was undoubtedly an accomplishment for those two Florida teams, many in the fan base probably don’t view the efforts as fondly as you would expect given how weak the SEC East was at the time and the fact that both times ended in drubbings by Alabama in the conference title game. Add in a messy divorce from McElwain after two and a half somewhat strange seasons in Gainesville and you can see why making sure the new guy has a clean slate without any reminders of the past is a good idea.
Of course, at a place like Florida it also goes without saying that competing for SEC and national titles is what the program expects to be doing and winning the division is nice but somewhat expected from Mullen on down. Either way, it seems like the only visible reminders of McElwain’s tenure will soon be limited to the school’s media guide at this rate.
Alabama staffer following ex-OC Brian Daboll to the Buffalo Bills
Nick Saban looks like he has yet another staff opening, although this one is a bit further down on the pecking order.
According to AL.com, recent offensive analyst William Vlachos is following ex-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the Buffalo Bills to become an offensive assistant in the NFL. ESPN also reported the move.
Vlachos is a name many Crimson Tide fans are familiar with after having an all-SEC career as the team’s center. He won the 2009 and 2011 national titles as a key starter and was on the staff as a graduate assistant dating back to 2013.
Despite a productive career at the college level, Vlachos was an undrafted free agent that was signed by the Tennessee Titans but was cut in the preseason during a brief stint in the NFL in 2012. The former Rimington Trophy finalist is not expected to take an on-field coaching job with the Bills but rather be one of the team’s offensive analysts in a role similar to the one he preformed at Alabama.