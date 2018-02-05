Report: Tennessee to shelve gray alternate jerseys under Jeremy Pruitt

It’s commonplace for new head coaches to change up a program’s uniforms upon taking the job. Without success on the field to point toward, new coaches often use uniforms as a means of generating headlines and excitement in their programs.
But when you’re the head coach at Tennessee, you can’t really add new uniforms. You’re pretty much locked into what you’ve got. The Vols have donned black jerseys before, in the doomed Lane Kiffin season, and added gray jerseys with Butch Jones.
And now they’re going away.
According to a report from Fox Sports Knoxville, Tennessee will drop the gray alternates worn from time to time in the Jones era, sticking simply with the traditional orange jerseys at home, and will wear only black cleats moving forward. Tennessee was 3-3 in its smoky gray alternates; all home games except a 38-24 win over Nebraska in the 2016 Music City Bowl.
Ironically, the death knell for the gray jerseys was also the last straw for the era in which they were born. Tennessee wore gray for a 41-0 beatdown at the hands of Georgia, a loss that all but sealed Jones’s fate in Knoxville. Tennessee would go on to lose all eight of its SEC games for the first time in program history, and the Vols were blown out in all but one game afterward.
App State begins spring practice today. (Not a misprint.)
The 2017 football season officially ended Sunday night, with a thrilling Philadelphia Eagles victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. (On NBC!)
The 2018 season begins today. That isn’t a figurative statement. The 2018 college football season begins today — when Appalachian State kicks off its spring practices. On Monday, Feb. 5.
“We like to piggyback off the fall,” head coach Scott Satterfield told the team’s official site. “You remember a lot and can pick up where you left off with a shorter break. We’ll focus on fundamentals; blocking, tackling, angles, and leverage. We’re fortunate to have kept our staff together, so you don’t have a learning curve and can get to work pretty quickly.”
App State went 10-3 in 2017, sharing the Sun Belt championship with Troy while blanking MAC champion Toledo 34-0 in the Dollar General Bowl. The Mountaineers are set to return five offensive starters, including the 2016 SBC Player of the Year in senior running back Jalin Moore, and six on defense. Sophomores Zac Thomas and Jacob Huesman will battle to replace the outgoing Taylor Lamb at quarterback.
The Mountaineers will complete spring ball on March 4 — that’s before most teams have started — and will not hold a spring game.
App State begins its 2018 season with road trips at Penn State and Charlotte and a home game with Southern Miss. We can’t say how the Mountaineers will look to defend their co-conference championship, because the 2018 Sun Belt schedule hasn’t been released yet. The Sun Belt will play football this fall, and App State has already started practicing for it.
Report: Rutgers to add powerhouse New Jersey high school coach to staff
With Signing Day approaching, Rutgers head coach Chris Ash is set to bolster his recruiting presence in the Scarlet Knights’ home state.
According to Sam Hellman of Scarlet Report, Nunzio Campanile will join the Rutgers staff as running backs coach. Campanile is the head coach Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell. Bergen won the 2017 state championship in New Jersey. Campanile’s brother, Anthony, previously coached at Rutgers and is now the defensive backs coach at Boston College.
Due to the NCAA’s new individual associated with a prospect rule, Campanile would have to be hired to Rutgers’s on-the-field coaching staff or the Knights could not recruit Bergen Catholic for two years. He is expected to bolster Rutgers’s recruiting efforts in north Jersey.
With Campanile’s addition, Lester Erb is expected to move to wide receivers coach. Existing wide receivers coach Jafar Williams left the staff last week to coach running backs at Maryland.
Ohio State reportedly set to lose Greg Schiano to New England Patriots
Matt Patricia is set to leave Foxborough to become the head coach of the Detroit Lions, which could become official any minute now. Bill Belichick will need a new defensive coordinator, and he’s dipping into the college ranks to nab one.
According to, uh, me over at FootballScoop, Greg Schiano is set to leave Ohio State to become the Patriots defensive coordinator.
Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated has followed up saying the deal is not done.
Saw the report that Greg Schiano is leaving #OhioState for the #Patriots DC job. Am told Schiano hasn't decided whether he's leaving OSU yet. Brian Flores may get promoted to DC in New England. Schiano could have a job on the Pats staff w/ Belichick but still hasn't decided.
Schiano has spent the past three seasons as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, stepping in as a co-defensive coordinator in 2015 and then taking over the whole defensive coordinator duties when Chris Ash took the head job at Rutgers. The Buckeyes have finished sixth, third and fifth nationally in yards per play allowed under Schiano’s guidance.
Schiano famously attempted to leave Columbus once already this winter to take the head coaching job at Tennessee, but that didn’t quite work out.
Jerry Jones’ grandson John Stephen becomes latest Arkansas QB commitment
If you’re the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, what better day to announce your commitment to his alma mater than on Super Bowl Sunday? Highland Park (Texas) quarterback John Stephen Jones tweeted that he would indeed be following in his famous grandfather’s steps by announcing his commitment to Arkansas just a few hours before the big event in Minneapolis.
The elder Jones has quite a legacy at the school after winning a national title with the Razorbacks (along with teammate turned Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson) back in 1964. John Stephen isn’t quite the prospect that his grandfather was back in the day but he’s had a great prep career that includes leading the Scots to back-to-back Texas state championships while throwing for 4,911 yards, 61 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions as a senior. His final game at the home of the Cowboys was also one of the wilder games of the 2017 season at any level:
Interestingly, as our Zach Barnett points out, John Stephen’s backup at quarterback for the famous Highland Park football team was none other than Chad Morris’ son, as the now-Razorbacks head coach was leading the SMU program just up the street. Arkansas reportedly beat out the Mustangs and Texas Tech for Jones’ commitment as he becomes the second quarterback pledge as part of the team’s class of 2018.