South Carolina hires Florida’s George Wynn as new Director of Football Operations

While they don’t get the salaries of on-field assistants or the press on the sidelines, ask any coach who one of the most valuable members of their staffs are and you’ll likely hear them mention their Director of Football Operations (DFO).

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has a new one and it’s a familiar face in George Wynn, who the school confirmed would be the Gamecocks next DFO on Monday afternoon.

“I’m excited to be able to fill his position by adding George Wynn to our staff,” Muschamp said in a statement. “Having worked with George previously, I know he will be a tremendous asset for our program moving forward.”

The head coach and Wynn are quite familiar with each other having overlapped slightly as players at Georgia back in the early 1990’s and when Muschamp was an assistant at Texas. When the latter was hired at Florida back in 2011, he also brought along Wynn to serve as the Gators’ DFO and he remained in that role during the Jim McElwain tenure as well.

Wynn replaces Robbie Liles, who the release said is pursuing other opportunities outside athletics after nearly 17 years with the program.