USF TE Kano Dillon transferring from Bulls

Somewhat unexpectedly, South Florida has lost an experienced piece of its passing attack.
In a text message late last week to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, Elkanah “Kano” Dillon confirmed that he has decided to transfer from the USF football program. “Just want to seek a better opportunity for myself,” Dillon wrote. “It’s all love for USF.”
The tight end is on track to graduate in May, which would leave him eligible to play immediately in 2018 for another FBS school. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Last season, Dillon caught 11 passes for 119 yards. He finishes the Bulls portion of his career with 504 yards and four touchdowns on 28 receptions.
Of the 33 games Dillon played, the 6-5, 262-pound tight end started eight of those contests. Three of the starts came this past season.
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin was recently named as one of six new members of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee but hasn’t really had a chance to talk publicly about his elevation to one of the most important jobs in the sport.
Stricklin met with the media over the weekend though and was not surprisingly asked about his thoughts on his new side job. Given that the committee has very extensive recusal policy that he is now subject to, the Gators AD had a pretty good answer when asked what his focus would be as part of the process down in Dallas.
“My goal is to have to recuse myself, because as I understand it you’re not able to be in the room as your team is discussed,” he said, according to SEC Country. “From the outside, like you guys looking in, often there are some controversial decisions and judgments that have to be made. So I’m always aware that people that actually make decisions probably have a lot more information than those of us on the outside looking at the decision, the outcome of the decision. So I’m curious to get in the room and actually hear and listen and see what all goes into making those decisions. I’ll have to watch a lot of football.”
Stricklin and his new head coach Dan Mullen have not been shy on their expectations for the Florida football team going forward and looking beyond SEC East titles to the College Football Playoff is certainly an appropriate goal for the program even if the two might not have to worry about it right away in 2018.
While they don’t get the salaries of on-field assistants or the press on the sidelines, ask any coach who one of the most valuable members of their staffs are and you’ll likely hear them mention their Director of Football Operations (DFO).
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has a new one and it’s a familiar face in George Wynn, who the school confirmed would be the Gamecocks next DFO on Monday afternoon.
“I’m excited to be able to fill his position by adding George Wynn to our staff,” Muschamp said in a statement. “Having worked with George previously, I know he will be a tremendous asset for our program moving forward.”
The head coach and Wynn are quite familiar with each other having overlapped slightly as players at Georgia back in the early 1990’s and when Muschamp was an assistant at Texas. When the latter was hired at Florida back in 2011, he also brought along Wynn to serve as the Gators’ DFO and he remained in that role during the Jim McElwain tenure as well.
Wynn replaces Robbie Liles, who the release said is pursuing other opportunities outside athletics after nearly 17 years with the program.
Lots of folks may be leaving Minneapolis following a wild Super Bowl LII in the city yesterday but there’s at least one person who is in-bound to the land of 10,000 lakes.
That would be Austin Peay co-defensive coordinator Marcus West, who FootballScoop is reporting will be Minnesota’s next defensive line coach. Gopher Illustrated reports the team’s recent defensive line coach, Bryce Paup, left the staff for another position.
West has extensive experience at the FCS level and was part of one of the more remarkable stories in college football last season as the Governors ended the longest losing streak in Division I football (29 games) to finish 8-4 in 2017.
He will join a defensive staff that is undergoing a bit of a makeover this offseason under head coach P.J. Fleck. That includes Jahmile Addae replacing Maurice Linguist as defensive backs coach and the departure of former NFL star Paup leading to West’s hire.
The Gophers open their 2018 campaign against New Mexico State at home and will be starting spring football sometime next month.
Michigan State’s interim president has now appointed an interim athletic director.
The school announced on Monday afternoon that Bill Beekman would serve as the Spartans’ interim AD and would also maintain his duties as vice president and secretary of the MSU Board of Trustees.
“Just as the Board of Trustees had confidence in Bill to keep things moving as acting president, I have confidence that he will provide very capable leadership of the athletic department during this time of transition,” interim university president John Engler said in a statement.
The more notable part of the announcement came a little further down however as Michigan State said that the school would not be considering any internal candidates in their search to replace Mark Hollis, who recently stepped down amid a turbulent scandal at the school in the wake of the Larry Nassar trial.
What’s interesting is that Beekman has no experience in athletic management and that his assuming the position is a big change from the plan that was in place just last week that would have seen one of Hollis’ deputies take charge until a full-time hire. Per the Detroit Free Press’ Chris Solari:
It remains to be seen as to how much leeway that Beekman will have to make changes in the department but it seems pretty certain that football coach Mark Dantonio is not exactly safe in his role as more information surfaces about the program’s handling of sexual assault cases and other disciplinary matters.