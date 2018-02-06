Ex-LSU lineman Willie Allen headed to Louisiana Tech

After a brief pitstop elsewhere, Willie Allen is back in the state of Louisiana.

According to 247Sports.com, Allen has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Louisiana Tech. The offensive lineman will be eligible to play immediately for the Bulldogs as he spent the 2017 season at a Texas junior college.

In June of last year, Allen took to Twitter to announce that he had decided to transfer from LSU. TCU was looking to be a likely transfer destination at the time, although Allen was blocked from such a move as LSU believed the Big 12 school had impermissible contact with the lineman.

A four-star 2016 signee, Allen was rated as the No. 10 player at any position in the state of Louisiana and the No. 17 tackle in the country. Only one lineman in the Tigers’ class that year, guard Donavaughn Campbell, was rated higher than Allen.

An unspecified leg injury suffered in the midst of summer camp sidelined him for his true freshman season and led to Allen taking a redshirt for 2016.

Allen will have three years of eligibility that he can use at Tech.