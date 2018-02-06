Ex-LSU lineman Willie Allen headed to Louisiana Tech

After a brief pitstop elsewhere, Willie Allen is back in the state of Louisiana.
According to 247Sports.com, Allen has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Louisiana Tech. The offensive lineman will be eligible to play immediately for the Bulldogs as he spent the 2017 season at a Texas junior college.
In June of last year, Allen took to Twitter to announce that he had decided to transfer from LSU. TCU was looking to be a likely transfer destination at the time, although Allen was blocked from such a move as LSU believed the Big 12 school had impermissible contact with the lineman.
A four-star 2016 signee, Allen was rated as the No. 10 player at any position in the state of Louisiana and the No. 17 tackle in the country. Only one lineman in the Tigers’ class that year, guard Donavaughn Campbell, was rated higher than Allen.
An unspecified leg injury suffered in the midst of summer camp sidelined him for his true freshman season and led to Allen taking a redshirt for 2016.
Allen will have three years of eligibility that he can use at Tech.
Ohio State’s roster along the defensive line is deeeeeep, so not surprisingly there’s been some attrition at the position.
Just ahead of National Signing Day Wednesday, Dylan Thompson took to Twitter Monday night to announce that he has decided to leave the OSU football program. As the lineman will be leaving the Buckeyes as a graduate transfer, Thompson will be eligible to play his fifth year at another FBS school if that’s the football tack he chooses to take.
The upcoming season will be Thompson’s final year of eligibility.
A three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2014 recruiting class, Thompson was rated as the No. 22 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Illinois. Injuries and academic issues helped to limit Thompson to just two games during his time in Columbus, with both appearances coming in 2017.
Somewhat unexpectedly, South Florida has lost an experienced piece of its passing attack.
In a text message late last week to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, Elkanah “Kano” Dillon confirmed that he has decided to transfer from the USF football program. “Just want to seek a better opportunity for myself,” Dillon wrote. “It’s all love for USF.”
The tight end is on track to graduate in May, which would leave him eligible to play immediately in 2018 for another FBS school. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Last season, Dillon caught 11 passes for 119 yards. He finishes the Bulls portion of his career with 504 yards and four touchdowns on 28 receptions.
Of the 33 games Dillon played, the 6-5, 262-pound tight end started eight of those contests. Three of the starts came this past season.
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin was recently named as one of six new members of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee but hasn’t really had a chance to talk publicly about his elevation to one of the most important jobs in the sport.
Stricklin met with the media over the weekend though and was not surprisingly asked about his thoughts on his new side job. Given that the committee has very extensive recusal policy that he is now subject to, the Gators AD had a pretty good answer when asked what his focus would be as part of the process down in Dallas.
“My goal is to have to recuse myself, because as I understand it you’re not able to be in the room as your team is discussed,” he said, according to SEC Country. “From the outside, like you guys looking in, often there are some controversial decisions and judgments that have to be made. So I’m always aware that people that actually make decisions probably have a lot more information than those of us on the outside looking at the decision, the outcome of the decision. So I’m curious to get in the room and actually hear and listen and see what all goes into making those decisions. I’ll have to watch a lot of football.”
Stricklin and his new head coach Dan Mullen have not been shy on their expectations for the Florida football team going forward and looking beyond SEC East titles to the College Football Playoff is certainly an appropriate goal for the program even if the two might not have to worry about it right away in 2018.
While they don’t get the salaries of on-field assistants or the press on the sidelines, ask any coach who one of the most valuable members of their staffs are and you’ll likely hear them mention their Director of Football Operations (DFO).
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has a new one and it’s a familiar face in George Wynn, who the school confirmed would be the Gamecocks next DFO on Monday afternoon.
“I’m excited to be able to fill his position by adding George Wynn to our staff,” Muschamp said in a statement. “Having worked with George previously, I know he will be a tremendous asset for our program moving forward.”
The head coach and Wynn are quite familiar with each other having overlapped slightly as players at Georgia back in the early 1990’s and when Muschamp was an assistant at Texas. When the latter was hired at Florida back in 2011, he also brought along Wynn to serve as the Gators’ DFO and he remained in that role during the Jim McElwain tenure as well.
Wynn replaces Robbie Liles, who the release said is pursuing other opportunities outside athletics after nearly 17 years with the program.