Florida Atlantic QB De’Andre Johnson will not receive medical redshirt despite missing all but one game in 2017

De’Andre Johnson appeared in Florida Atlantic’s 2017 opener against Navy, but missed the rest of the Owls’ Conference USA-championship campaign due to an emergency surgery he underwent to fix blood clots in his arm. But Johnson will not be compensated for that missed year by the NCAA, at least not yet.

Johnson made his FAU debut as a redshirt sophomore and will compete in 2018 as a redshirt junior, according to the Palm Beach Post. Though his case is seemingly tailor-made for a medical redshirt, he will not apply for one at this time. Medical redshirts are typically granted after a player’s senior year, meaning Johnson could potentially have two senior seasons.

Johnson signed originally with Florida State out of First Coast High School in Jacksonville, but was kicked off the team after he was recorded on video punching a woman at a Tallahassee bar in 2015. He transferred to East Mississippi Community College of Last Chance U. fame.

The Owls’ 2017 starter, Jason Driskel, chose not to return to the team, so Johnson will compete with Oklahoma transfer Chris Robinson to win the starting job for 2018.