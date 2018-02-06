Florida Atlantic QB De’Andre Johnson will not receive medical redshirt despite missing all but one game in 2017

De’Andre Johnson appeared in Florida Atlantic’s 2017 opener against Navy, but missed the rest of the Owls’ Conference USA-championship campaign due to an emergency surgery he underwent to fix blood clots in his arm. But Johnson will not be compensated for that missed year by the NCAA, at least not yet.
Johnson made his FAU debut as a redshirt sophomore and will compete in 2018 as a redshirt junior, according to the Palm Beach Post. Though his case is seemingly tailor-made for a medical redshirt, he will not apply for one at this time. Medical redshirts are typically granted after a player’s senior year, meaning Johnson could potentially have two senior seasons.
Johnson signed originally with Florida State out of First Coast High School in Jacksonville, but was kicked off the team after he was recorded on video punching a woman at a Tallahassee bar in 2015. He transferred to East Mississippi Community College of Last Chance U. fame.
The Owls’ 2017 starter, Jason Driskel, chose not to return to the team, so Johnson will compete with Oklahoma transfer Chris Robinson to win the starting job for 2018.
Chris Petersen and Washington recruited Jacob Eason the first time around, back when he was a 5-star quarterback out of Lake Stevens, Wash., north of Seattle. Eason stuck with his Georgia commitment, even through the Bulldogs’ change from Mark Richt to Kirby Smart. But the end result further proves the maxim, “If you love something, let it go, and if it comes back it’s meant to be.” Or something like that.
A knee injury in the season-opener of the 2017 season turned Eason into Georgia’s Wally Pipp and Jake Fromm into a red-and-black Lou Gehrig. Fromm took the job and never gave it back, even when Eason returned from injury. Which led to Eason announcing he would transfer last month, and now, on the eve of Signing Day 2.0, Washington has announced its biggest addition of the 2018 class.
Eason confirmed the transfer himself with a tweet of his own.
In addition to being his home, Washington is also the perfect situation for Eason. Jake Browning returns for his senior season in 2018, Eason’s mandated year-in-residence, and would allow him to slide into the starting role in 2019 as a redshirt junior.
Eason won the starting job in his first fall on campus as a true freshman in 2016, hitting 204-of-370 throws (55.1 percent) for 2,430 yards with 16 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He appeared in only five games in 2017 and threw just seven passes.
Eason will have to compete for the 2019 job with Jacob Sirmon (son of Cal head coach Peter Sirmon) and Colson Yankoff, true freshmen who are already on Washington’s campus.
Much to the chagrin of Ohio State’s athletic director, another college football coach is getting paid.
It had previously been reported that Auburn and Gus Malzahn had reached an agreement on a new seven-year deal. Tuesday, the university released the details of the new pact, with Malzahn being paid $6.7 million in the first year of the deal.
He will automatically be given a $100,000 raise every year for the remainder of the deal, maxing out at $7.3 million (before bonuses) in 2024, the final year of the contract.
If Malzahn were to be fired without cause, the university would owe him 75 percent of whatever compensation is left in the deal. For example, if Malzahn were fired following the 2018 season, he would be owed just north of $31.7 million. Conversely, Malzahn would owe the university $7 million if he leaves the Tigers for another job at some point prior to Dec. 3, 2019. That number drops by $2 million each of the following three years; the last two years of the deal, that number is $1 million.
Malzahn’s starting salary of $6.7 million would’ve made him the fourth-highest paid head coach in college football this past season, behind just Alabama’s Nick Saban ($11.2 million), Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($8.5 million) and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ($7 million). In 2017, Malzahn’s total compensation of $4.7 million was 11th nationally and third in the SEC.
In five seasons as the Tigers’ head coach, Malzahn has posted a 45-22 record overall and 25-15 in conference play. This past season, AU claimed its first SEC East championship since Malzahn’s first year in 2013.
For the second time this offseason, the Tennessee Titans have swiped an assistant off of an FBS coaching staff.
Following up on reports earlier in the day, the Titans confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Mike Vrabel, a former Ohio State assistant coach, has hired West Virginia’s Tony Dews as his running backs coach. This will mark Dews’ first coaching job at the NFL level.
Dews just completed his first season as Dana Holgorsen‘s running backs coach with the Mountaineers. This was actually Dews’ third stint in Morgantown as he was a graduate assistant from 1999-2001 and then served as Rich Rodriguez‘s wide receivers coach in 2007.
Prior to WVU, Part III, Dews worked as receivers coach on Rodriguez’s Arizona staff for five seasons (2012-16). He also spent time on coaching staffs at Pittsburgh (2011) and Michigan (2008-10), the latter stop of which was also under Rodriguez.
Late last month, the Titans announced the hiring of Ohio State’s Kerry Combs.
Suffice to say, Gene Smith is not a fan of the most recent spiraling upwards of coaching salaries in college football.
In prying Jimbo Fisher away from Florida State, Texas A&M is signed their new head coach to a 10-year, $75 million contract. In 2017, Nick Saban was paid $11.2 million, $2 million of which was deferred compensation, on a contract that will pay the future Hall of Famer an average of just over $8.1 annually.
Even for a man in charge of one of the most profitable athletic departments in the country, those numbers are unsettling. Or “ridiculous,” in the words of Smith. From OSU’s student newspaper, the Lantern, on the athletic director’s comments on the subject:
I don’t even put Texas A&M in our sphere because I’m considering Urban [Meyer]’s situation with three years left on his contract,” Smith said during Ohio State’s Board of Trustees’ Talent and Compensation Committee meeting Thursday. “Talking with [Susan Basso, vice president of human resources] and [Joanna McGoldrick, associate vice president of total rewards], that’s not even someone that we’re comparing with because it’s so ridiculous.
“It’s the same way with Alabama and their total salary. Take it off the sheet because it doesn’t matter. Because it’s just no value to it. It’s a reactionary type of management.
According to the USA Today coaching salary database, Urban Meyer was paid just north of $6.4 million last season as the Buckeyes’ head football coach. That total was fourth in the country, behind Saban, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($8.5 million) and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ($7 million).
Meyer still has three years remaining on his current contract, but certainly has earned the right to be paid in the same stratosphere as, at least, Fisher and Swinney, and should certainly be paid more than Coach Third Place in the Big Ten East. Based on Smith’s words, though, Fisher money might not be in Meyer’s future.