Kirk Ferentz reaches settlement in road dispute case with neighbors

College football’s friendliest coach this side of Mike Riley is no longer warring with his neighbors. Not in the court system, at least.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife Mary have reached a settlement agreement with their neighbors in a years-long dispute over the type of dispute Next Door was created to chronicle. Three families living alongside Saddle Club Road in Iowa City, Iowa, had accused the Ferentzes of refusing to join their homeowners association and ignored a $9,500 assessment for road repairs along the group’s shared easement. The neighbors also complained that the Ferentzes erected fencing, trees and landscaping at the edge of their property as privacy measures.

The neighbors accused the Ferentzes of being “literally free-riders” for allegedly failing to contribute for the upkeep of their shared road.

Kirk Ferentz was scheduled to testify in the trial, but the parties came to a settlement on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. Terms were not disclosed.

“The neighbors will all be glad to resolve this matter without a trial,” Mark Roberts, attorney for the Ferentz couple, said.