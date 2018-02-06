QB son of Jay Barker joining Alabama as preferred walk-on

Nick Saban lost out on a quarterback to Princeton this cycle, but the head coach has gained a less-heralded one who’ll come to Tuscaloosa as a legacy.
Braxton Barker announced on his personal Twitter account Monday night that he has committed to playing his college football at Alabama. At least initially, Barker will be a preferred walk-on quarterback for the Crimson Tide.
If the surname sounds familiar it should as the 5-11, 175-pound 2018 prospect is the son of Jay Barker.
The elder Barker, of course, played quarterback for the Tide and was the starter for the football program’s last national championship team (1992) before Saban’s historic run of title success. As a starter for the Tide, Barker went 35-2-1 if you don’t count the NCAA rearranging those numbers because of sanctions.
Braxton Barker, meanwhile, played his high school football in Birmingham. The Tide offered him a walk-on opportunity last fall.
With four-star 2018 prospect Brevin White, after a late push from Saban & Company, sticking with his Ivy League commitment, it appears the reigning national champions will head into spring practice with the quarterback room that helped lead them to its latest title. From 247Sports.com:
The Tide has evaluated several quarterbacks in the 2018 class, but the latest intel suggests UA not taking a scholarship quarterback in the cycle with Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and Mac Jones all returning next year.