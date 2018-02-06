Report: Alabama expected to stay in-house, name Tosh Lupoi DC

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It appears Nick Saban won’t have to look very far to find Alabama’s next defensive boss.

Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Saban is expected to promote Tosh Lupoi to coordinator. The website writes that “Lupoi has already told some of Alabama’s recruiting targets that he’ll be the defensive coordinator and play-caller.”

Lupoi would replace Jeremy Pruitt, who left after Alabama’s win in the national championship game to take over as the head coach at Tennessee.

After coming to the Crimson Tide as a defensive analyst in 2014, Lupoi was promoted to outside linebackers coach a year later. In 2016, he added the title of co-defensive coordinator.

This would mark Lupoi’s first job as a coordinator and caller of plays.

This is the second time this offseason Saban has stayed in-house for an important hire. After offensive coordinator Brian Daboll left for the same job with the Buffalo Bills, Saban promoted Mike Locksley from wide receivers coach to coordinator.