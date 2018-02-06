USC, Clay Helton agree to contract extension through 2023

Clay Helton is being rewarded for his quick turnaround of USC football.
The football program announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement on a contract extension with Helton. The head coach is now signed through the 2023 season.
As USC is a private school, terms of the deal have not been released.
“We have lofty goals at USC and Clay can get us to those goals,” said athletic director Lynn Swann in a statement. “He has shown that he can lead our team with integrity and stability and that he has the ability to win conference and national championships.
“I am happy with the job Clay has done so far. He has made good progress and is moving our program forward. Winning national championships is a process and Clay has built a championship foundation through consistently successful recruiting, hiring outstanding assistant coaches and providing a vision for our program.”
Helton took over as interim head coach in October of 2015 as Steve Sarkisian battled his personal off-field demons, and was then named permanent head coach in November of the same year. The Trojans have won 10 and 11 games the past two seasons, with Helton becoming the first head coach in the program’s storied history to have 10-win seasons in each of his first two full seasons.
The 11 wins last season were the most for the program since 2008, the same year they last won the Pac-12 championship prior to the 2017 season.
“Coaching at USC has been the most special opportunity of my life and I am so pleased to continue the journey toward championships here,” Helton stated. ” I would like to thank President Max Nikias, Athletic Director Lynn Swann and the USC administration for the tremendous opportunity that they have given to me and my staff. All of us associated with the USC football program are extremely fortunate to have the level of support provided to us here.”
A day ahead of National Signing Day, Michigan has officially added an experienced piece to its defensive secondary.
Late last month, Casey Hughes, a transfer from Utah, announced on Twitter that he would be finishing his last collegiate season at Michigan. Tuesday, the football program acknowledged that the defensive back has been added to Jim Harbaugh‘s roster.
Hughes is set to graduate from Utah this spring with a degree in sociology.
Hughes started 11 games in 2017 for the Utes, missing two others because of injury. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2014, the North Las Vegas native played in 18 games the next two seasons. He didn’t start any of those contests.
The cornerback will have his work cut out for him earning a starting job in Ann Arbor as the Wolverines return all four starters in the secondary.
It appears Nick Saban won’t have to look very far to find Alabama’s next defensive boss.
Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Saban is expected to promote Tosh Lupoi to coordinator. The website writes that “Lupoi has already told some of Alabama’s recruiting targets that he’ll be the defensive coordinator and play-caller.”
Lupoi would replace Jeremy Pruitt, who left after Alabama’s win in the national championship game to take over as the head coach at Tennessee.
After coming to the Crimson Tide as a defensive analyst in 2014, Lupoi was promoted to outside linebackers coach a year later. In 2016, he added the title of co-defensive coordinator.
This would mark Lupoi’s first job as a coordinator and caller of plays.
This is the second time this offseason Saban has stayed in-house for an important hire. After offensive coordinator Brian Daboll left for the same job with the Buffalo Bills, Saban promoted Mike Locksley from wide receivers coach to coordinator.
College football’s friendliest coach this side of Mike Riley is no longer warring with his neighbors. Not in the court system, at least.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife Mary have reached a settlement agreement with their neighbors in a years-long dispute over the type of dispute Next Door was created to chronicle. Three families living alongside Saddle Club Road in Iowa City, Iowa, had accused the Ferentzes of refusing to join their homeowners association and ignored a $9,500 assessment for road repairs along the group’s shared easement. The neighbors also complained that the Ferentzes erected fencing, trees and landscaping at the edge of their property as privacy measures.
The neighbors accused the Ferentzes of being “literally free-riders” for allegedly failing to contribute for the upkeep of their shared road.
Kirk Ferentz was scheduled to testify in the trial, but the parties came to a settlement on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. Terms were not disclosed.
“The neighbors will all be glad to resolve this matter without a trial,” Mark Roberts, attorney for the Ferentz couple, said.
De’Andre Johnson appeared in Florida Atlantic’s 2017 opener against Navy, but missed the rest of the Owls’ Conference USA-championship campaign due to an emergency surgery he underwent to fix blood clots in his arm. But Johnson will not be compensated for that missed year by the NCAA, at least not yet.
Johnson made his FAU debut as a redshirt sophomore and will compete in 2018 as a redshirt junior, according to the Palm Beach Post. Though his case is seemingly tailor-made for a medical redshirt, he will not apply for one at this time. Medical redshirts are typically granted after a player’s senior year, meaning Johnson could potentially have two senior seasons.
Johnson signed originally with Florida State out of First Coast High School in Jacksonville, but was kicked off the team after he was recorded on video punching a woman at a Tallahassee bar in 2015. He transferred to East Mississippi Community College of Last Chance U. fame.
The Owls’ 2017 starter, Jason Driskel, chose not to return to the team, so Johnson will compete with Oklahoma transfer Chris Robinson to win the starting job for 2018.