USC, Clay Helton agree to contract extension through 2023

Clay Helton is being rewarded for his quick turnaround of USC football.

The football program announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement on a contract extension with Helton. The head coach is now signed through the 2023 season.

As USC is a private school, terms of the deal have not been released.

“We have lofty goals at USC and Clay can get us to those goals,” said athletic director Lynn Swann in a statement. “He has shown that he can lead our team with integrity and stability and that he has the ability to win conference and national championships.

“I am happy with the job Clay has done so far. He has made good progress and is moving our program forward. Winning national championships is a process and Clay has built a championship foundation through consistently successful recruiting, hiring outstanding assistant coaches and providing a vision for our program.”

Helton took over as interim head coach in October of 2015 as Steve Sarkisian battled his personal off-field demons, and was then named permanent head coach in November of the same year. The Trojans have won 10 and 11 games the past two seasons, with Helton becoming the first head coach in the program’s storied history to have 10-win seasons in each of his first two full seasons.

The 11 wins last season were the most for the program since 2008, the same year they last won the Pac-12 championship prior to the 2017 season.

“Coaching at USC has been the most special opportunity of my life and I am so pleased to continue the journey toward championships here,” Helton stated. ” I would like to thank President Max Nikias, Athletic Director Lynn Swann and the USC administration for the tremendous opportunity that they have given to me and my staff. All of us associated with the USC football program are extremely fortunate to have the level of support provided to us here.”