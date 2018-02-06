Wake Forest adds Harvard coach as 10th assistant

In filling out his Wake Forest coaching staff, Dave Clawson turned to the Ivy League.

It was announced Tuesday that Clawson has hired Ryan Crawford as a defensive assistant. Crawford’s specific title and responsibilities haven’t yet been laid out by the football program.

Crawford will serve as Clawson’s 10th assistant thanks to the new NCAA rule that went into effect last month allowing FBS head coaches to expand their staffs by one.

“We are excited to add somebody with Ryan Crawford’s experience on defense and special teams to our staff,” a statement from Clawson began. “It is also nice to get a coach from North Carolina who has worked at other great academic schools and understands the role of the student-athlete.”

The past six seasons, Crawford, who the school noted in its release “worked as a stuntman and featured extra in the movie ‘Radio’ starring Cuba Gooding, Jr.,” has served as the secondary coach at Harvard. The past four years, he also held the title of special teams coordinator for the Crimson.

This will mark Crawford’s first job at the FBS level let alone at a Power Five program.