Washington announces addition of Georgia transfer Jacob Eason

Chris Petersen and Washington recruited Jacob Eason the first time around, back when he was a 5-star quarterback out of Lake Stevens, Wash., north of Seattle. Eason stuck with his Georgia commitment, even through the Bulldogs’ change from Mark Richt to Kirby Smart. But the end result further proves the maxim, “If you love something, let it go, and if it comes back it’s meant to be.” Or something like that.

A knee injury in the season-opener of the 2017 season turned Eason into Georgia’s Wally Pipp and Jake Fromm into a red-and-black Lou Gehrig. Fromm took the job and never gave it back, even when Eason returned from injury. Which led to Eason announcing he would transfer last month, and now, on the eve of Signing Day 2.0, Washington has announced its biggest addition of the 2018 class.

Eason confirmed the transfer himself with a tweet of his own.

Good to be home!! #PurpleReign — Jacob Eason (@skinnyqb10) February 6, 2018

In addition to being his home, Washington is also the perfect situation for Eason. Jake Browning returns for his senior season in 2018, Eason’s mandated year-in-residence, and would allow him to slide into the starting role in 2019 as a redshirt junior.

Eason won the starting job in his first fall on campus as a true freshman in 2016, hitting 204-of-370 throws (55.1 percent) for 2,430 yards with 16 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He appeared in only five games in 2017 and threw just seven passes.

Eason will have to compete for the 2019 job with Jacob Sirmon (son of Cal head coach Peter Sirmon) and Colson Yankoff, true freshmen who are already on Washington’s campus.