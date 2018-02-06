West Virginia loses assistant to NFL’s Titans

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

For the second time this offseason, the Tennessee Titans have swiped an assistant off of an FBS coaching staff.

Following up on reports earlier in the day, the Titans confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Mike Vrabel, a former Ohio State assistant coach, has hired West Virginia’s Tony Dews as his running backs coach. This will mark Dews’ first coaching job at the NFL level.

Dews just completed his first season as Dana Holgorsen‘s running backs coach with the Mountaineers. This was actually Dews’ third stint in Morgantown as he was a graduate assistant from 1999-2001 and then served as Rich Rodriguez‘s wide receivers coach in 2007.

Prior to WVU, Part III, Dews worked as receivers coach on Rodriguez’s Arizona staff for five seasons (2012-16). He also spent time on coaching staffs at Pittsburgh (2011) and Michigan (2008-10), the latter stop of which was also under Rodriguez.

Late last month, the Titans announced the hiring of Ohio State’s Kerry Combs.