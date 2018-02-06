Getty Images

West Virginia loses assistant to NFL’s Titans

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2018, 1:49 PM EST
For the second time this offseason, the Tennessee Titans have swiped an assistant off of an FBS coaching staff.

Following up on reports earlier in the day, the Titans confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Mike Vrabel, a former Ohio State assistant coach, has hired West Virginia’s Tony Dews as his running backs coach.  This will mark Dews’ first coaching job at the NFL level.

Dews just completed his first season as Dana Holgorsen‘s running backs coach with the Mountaineers.  This was actually Dews’ third stint in Morgantown as he was a graduate assistant from 1999-2001 and then served as Rich Rodriguez‘s wide receivers coach in 2007.

Prior to WVU, Part III, Dews worked as receivers coach on Rodriguez’s Arizona staff for five seasons (2012-16).  He also spent time on coaching staffs at Pittsburgh (2011) and Michigan (2008-10), the latter stop of which was also under Rodriguez.

Late last month, the Titans announced the hiring of Ohio State’s Kerry Combs.

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2018, 1:01 PM EST
Suffice to say, Gene Smith is not a fan of the most recent spiraling upwards of coaching salaries in college football.

In prying Jimbo Fisher away from Florida State, Texas A&M is signed their new head coach to a 10-year, $75 million contract.  In 2017, Nick Saban was paid $11.2 million, $2 million of which was deferred compensation, on a contract that will pay the future Hall of Famer an average of just over $8.1 annually.

Even for a man in charge of one of the most profitable athletic departments in the country, those numbers are unsettling.  Or “ridiculous,” in the words of Smith.  From OSU’s student newspaper, the Lantern, on the athletic director’s comments on the subject:

I don’t even put Texas A&M in our sphere because I’m considering Urban [Meyer]’s situation with three years left on his contract,” Smith said during Ohio State’s Board of Trustees’ Talent and Compensation Committee meeting Thursday. “Talking with [Susan Basso, vice president of human resources] and [Joanna McGoldrick, associate vice president of total rewards], that’s not even someone that we’re comparing with because it’s so ridiculous.

“It’s the same way with Alabama and their total salary. Take it off the sheet because it doesn’t matter. Because it’s just no value to it. It’s a reactionary type of management.

According to the USA Today coaching salary database, Urban Meyer was paid just north of $6.4 million last season as the Buckeyes’ head football coach.  That total was fourth in the country, behind Saban, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($8.5 million) and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ($7 million).

Meyer still has three years remaining on his current contract, but certainly has earned the right to be paid in the same stratosphere as, at least, Fisher and Swinney, and should certainly be paid more than Coach Third Place in the Big Ten East.  Based on Smith’s words, though, Fisher money might not be in Meyer’s future.

QB son of Jay Barker joining Alabama as preferred walk-on

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2018, 11:33 AM EST
Nick Saban lost out on a quarterback to Princeton this cycle, but the head coach has gained a less-heralded one who’ll come to Tuscaloosa as a legacy.

Braxton Barker announced on his personal Twitter account Monday night that he has committed to playing his college football at Alabama.  At least initially, Barker will be a preferred walk-on quarterback for the Crimson Tide.

If the surname sounds familiar it should as the 5-11, 175-pound 2018 prospect is the son of Jay Barker.

The elder Barker, of course, played quarterback for the Tide and was the starter for the football program’s last national championship team (1992) before Saban’s historic run of title success.  As a starter for the Tide, Barker went 35-2-1 if you don’t count the NCAA rearranging those numbers because of sanctions.

Braxton Barker, meanwhile, played his high school football in Birmingham.  The Tide offered him a walk-on opportunity last fall.

With four-star 2018 prospect Brevin White, after a late push from Saban & Company, sticking with his Ivy League commitment, it appears the reigning national champions will head into spring practice with the quarterback room that helped lead them to its latest title.  From 247Sports.com:

The Tide has evaluated several quarterbacks in the 2018 class, but the latest intel suggests UA not taking a scholarship quarterback in the cycle with Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and Mac Jones all returning next year.

Backup DL Dylan Thompson leaving Ohio State as grad transfer

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2018, 9:44 AM EST
Ohio State’s roster along the defensive line is deeeeeep, so not surprisingly there’s been some attrition at the position.

Just ahead of National Signing Day Wednesday, Dylan Thompson took to Twitter Monday night to announce that he has decided to leave the OSU football program.  As the lineman will be leaving the Buckeyes as a graduate transfer, Thompson will be eligible to play his fifth year at another FBS school if that’s the football tack he chooses to take.

The upcoming season will be Thompson’s final year of eligibility.

A three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2014 recruiting class, Thompson was rated as the No. 22 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Illinois.  Injuries and academic issues helped to limit Thompson to just two games during his time in Columbus, with both appearances coming in 2017.

Ex-LSU lineman Willie Allen headed to Louisiana Tech

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2018, 7:55 AM EST
After a brief pitstop elsewhere, Willie Allen is back in the state of Louisiana.

According to 247Sports.com, Allen has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Louisiana Tech. The offensive lineman will be eligible to play immediately for the Bulldogs as he spent the 2017 season at a Texas junior college.

In June of last year, Allen took to Twitter to announce that he had decided to transfer from LSU. TCU was looking to be a likely transfer destination at the time, although Allen was blocked from such a move as LSU believed the Big 12 school had impermissible contact with the lineman.

A four-star 2016 signee, Allen was rated as the No. 10 player at any position in the state of Louisiana and the No. 17 tackle in the country. Only one lineman in the Tigers’ class that year, guard Donavaughn Campbell, was rated higher than Allen.

An unspecified leg injury suffered in the midst of summer camp sidelined him for his true freshman season and led to Allen taking a redshirt for 2016.

Allen will have three years of eligibility that he can use at Tech.