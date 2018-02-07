Clemson pulls No. 1 player out of the state of Alabama

This one will likely leave at least a little bit of a mark.

Justyn Ross is the No. 1 rated player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2018. Obviously, Alabama and Auburn were both in on the 6-4, 201-pound four-star wide receiver, with the Crimson Tide thought to be the frontrunner heading into National Signing Day.

In the end, however, Dabo Swinney did it again, pulling another top-rated player from his home state to Clemson. Ross, in fact, is the fourth player rated as the No. 1 recruit in his state to leave home and sign with the Tigers this cycle, joining prospects from Ohio, Georgia and Florida. Of course, the No. 1 recruit from the state of South Carolina is headed to Clemson as well.

In addition to Clemson and the two in-state schools, Ross, the No. 7 receiver in the country and No. 45 player overall, had Florida and Florida State in his Top Five.