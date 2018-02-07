Clemson pulls No. 1 player out of the state of Alabama

This one will likely leave at least a little bit of a mark.
Justyn Ross is the No. 1 rated player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2018. Obviously, Alabama and Auburn were both in on the 6-4, 201-pound four-star wide receiver, with the Crimson Tide thought to be the frontrunner heading into National Signing Day.
In the end, however, Dabo Swinney did it again, pulling another top-rated player from his home state to Clemson. Ross, in fact, is the fourth player rated as the No. 1 recruit in his state to leave home and sign with the Tigers this cycle, joining prospects from Ohio, Georgia and Florida. Of course, the No. 1 recruit from the state of South Carolina is headed to Clemson as well.
In addition to Clemson and the two in-state schools, Ross, the No. 7 receiver in the country and No. 45 player overall, had Florida and Florida State in his Top Five.
Texas’ second-leading receiver transferring from Longhorns
On a day of comings, there was one noteworthy going from the Lone Star State.
In the midst of National Signing Day, Reggie Hemphill-Mapps took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to transfer out of the Texas football program. “Thank you,” the wide receiver wrote in a very brief missive, adding, “Texas will always be in my heart.”
The announcement comes a couple of weeks after a report had surfaced that the redshirt freshman was seeking a transfer.
Hemphill-Mapps was a three-star member of the Longhorns’ 2016 recruiting class.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Hemphill-Mapps finished tied for second on the team in receptions with 37. His 402 receiving yards were good for third on the ‘Horns. He also added eight carries for 31 yards for good measure.
In the season-opening loss to Maryland, Hemphill-Mapps returned a punt 91 yards for a touchdown. He ended up averaging just under 11 yards per punt return, a number that was second in the Big 12 and 16th nationally.
It’s expected the Texas native will have to sit out the 2018 season if he ends up at another FBS program. That would then leave him with two more seasons of eligibility at his disposal beginning with the 2019 season.
Georgia reportedly brings back Scott Fountain after one month detour to Mississippi State
Fountain is a longtime SEC veteran, most notably at Auburn when the Tigers won the national title. It’s possible he will also handle coaching tight ends like Beamer did for the Bulldogs but head coach Kirby Smart still has plenty of flexibility because he still is looking to add a 10th assistant to the staff.
The departure of Fountain also means that the Bulldogs have an opening on their staff for new coach Joe Moorhead.
Warren G’s son, five-star cornerback Olaijah Griffin, adds to USC’s growing Signing Day haul
It is not officially National Signing Day until Snoop Dogg makes an appearance with a top recruit.
The superstar rapper was on hand Wednesday morning as his friend and fellow rapper Warren G’s son, five-star cornerback Olaijah Griffin, committed to USC to end his recruitment and add to the Trojans’ Class of 2018.
“From the start, I was always in love with USC,” Griffin told ESPN2. “After talking with coach (Clay) Helton and the coaching staff I just fell in love and made my decision.”
Can't even front on the star power of USC. Olaijah Griffin committed to the Trojans, his dad Warren G and of course Uncle Snoop approve. And outta nowhere comes Willie McGinest. pic.twitter.com/UXaHaV4ZHf
Griffin was widely considered to be the third-ranked cornerback in the country and the third best player overall in the state of California. He had originally committed to UCLA and Jim Mora but opened things up the past few months. USC held off both Alabama and Tennessee over these last final weeks for his signature but the Trojans once again look like they’ll clean up the top prospects in Southern California and finish with yet another top 10 class.
No word on how Helton and company will, ahem, regulate Griffin’s playing time but he’s got a good shot to play early on once he arrives on campus in LA.
Nebraska sells out Memorial Stadium for spring game, tickets going for $500+ on secondary market
Scott Frost’s first official game back at Nebraska won’t be until September 1st against Akron but the former Cornhuskers star will get a pretty good look at what to expect at the team’s spring game.
That’s because the school confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that they had sold out the annual spring game on April 21st. Memorial Stadium holds just under 90,000 so it should be a wild scene in Lincoln as the school will all but assuredly set a new record for most people to see a spring game.
The Red-White game has regularly drawn over 50,000 fans the last couple of years but the fact that the Cornhuskers can sell out this year’s game after finishing 4-8 last season is pretty impressive even if the contest itself isn’t all that big a deal.