Colts could again look at Baylor’s Matt Rhule after Josh McDaniels debacle

This is exactly what neither Matt Rhule nor the Baylor football program needed on National Signing Day.

In mid-January, reports surfaced that the Baylor head coach had interviewed for the same job with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. Not long after, Rhule reportedly pulled his name from the search after deciding to remain with the Bears.

Fast-forward to Tuesday of this week, and the Colts announced that Josh McDaniels had been selected as its next head football coach. The only problem? McDaniels subsequently decided to return to the New England Patriots as Bill Belichick‘s offensive coordinator.

That development leaves the Colts again in search of a head coach, and now leaves the BU football program looking to tamp out more speculation on the same day it’s filling out its 2018 recruiting class as Rhule is once again connected to the opening.

Adam Schefter says the Colts coaching search could turn to Matt Rhule once again. #Baylor https://t.co/iSAS0qz9CC — Matt Jennings (@MattAJennings) February 7, 2018

Rhule has exactly one year’s worth of experience in the NFL, and that was as the offensive line coach of the New York Giants in 2012.

Hired in December of 2016 by the Bears, Rhule was the permanent replacement for Art Briles, who was fired in the wake of the sexual assault scandal that rocked the university. In his first season in Waco, he led the Bears to a 1-11 record as the program continued dealing with the fallout of the scandal in the form of a depleted roster.