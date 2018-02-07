Four-star DL Bobby Brown flips from Alabama to Texas A&M

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

National Signing Day 2018 is not going too well thus far for an Alabama team trying to extend its streak of recruiting titles.

Overnight, four-star Texas linebacker Vernon Jackson decommitted from Alabama to probably sign with Texas A&M. Not long ago, another UA commitment officially ditched the reigning national champions in favor of that SEC West rival.

Arlington Lamar DE Bobby Brown (@tre_brown8700) has signed with Texas A&M, the fax is in #GigEm pic.twitter.com/NHw4xQq461 — Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) February 7, 2018

Bobby Brown had been committed to the Crimson Tide since December, but it’s his prerogative to flip. Which he did, twice actually as Brown was originally committed to… the Aggies.

A four-star prospect according to 247Sports.com‘s composite average, Brown was rated as the No. 17 defensive tackle in the country and No. 18 player at any position in the state of Texas.