Four-star LB Solomon Tuliaupupu follows teammates to USC after considering Notre Dame, UCLA

National Signing Day and a strong close for USC is seemingly a fact of life nowadays. The Trojans continued to land top prospects and close strong with the class of 2018 on Wednesday as they landed the signature of Santa Ana (Calif.) linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu.

“I’ll be attending the University of Southern California,” he said on ESPN2. “What sold me on SC was the Trojan family. With Coach (Clay) Helton, it’s faith, family and football.”

Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @nokeakua! Solomon Tuliaupupu won the Butkus Award as the nation's top high school linebacker. #F18HTON pic.twitter.com/1jva5F4RxD — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 7, 2018

Tuliaupupu was awarded the Butkus Award as the top linebacker at the high school level this past season and was listed as a four-star prospect that was a top 10 player in the state of California. He joins a long line of players to make the drive up the gridlocked freeways from Orange County powerhouse Mater Dei High to USC, including five-star teammates in QB J.T. Daniels and top-ranked wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Trojans are not likely to be done as the cardinal and gold will have a shot at several other top 100 players who are announcing later in the day.