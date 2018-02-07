Georgia lands five-star CB Tyson Campbell over Alabama, Miami

Georgia failed to best Alabama on the field last month, but they got over on the reigning national champions on the recruiting trail this month.

Kirby Smart‘s Bulldogs came into National Signing Day as the overwhelming favorite to sign Tyson Campbell. At a signing ceremony at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday, the cornerback confirmed that he will be spending “the next three to four years” playing for the Bulldogs.

Alabama and home-state Miami were also finalists for the five-star corner.

Campbell was rated as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and the N0. 12 player at any position in the state of Florida. 247Sports.com had him as the No. 12 player overall on its composite board.