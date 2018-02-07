Georgia reportedly brings back Scott Fountain after one month detour to Mississippi State

Hopefully for Scott Fountain, he can just tell the movers to turn around.

The former Georgia special teams analyst is apparently ticketed for a return to Athens after spending just about a month as the special teams coach at Mississippi State, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s DawgNation.

While it’s not set in stone, it seems that Fountain will take over as special teams coordinator for the Bulldogs. That job came open about two weeks ago when Shane Beamer left for an offensive assistant position at Oklahoma.

Fountain is a longtime SEC veteran, most notably at Auburn when the Tigers won the national title. It’s possible he will also handle coaching tight ends like Beamer did for the Bulldogs but head coach Kirby Smart still has plenty of flexibility because he still is looking to add a 10th assistant to the staff.

The departure of Fountain also means that the Bulldogs have an opening on their staff for new coach Joe Moorhead.