Georgia’s hot streak continues by landing four-star WR Tommy Bush out of Texas

Georgia doesn’t have to go far to find good players given how many good in-state recruits it has access to but it’s a sign of just how big of a recruiting juggernaut Kirby Smart has turned the Bulldogs into when he can go into the state of Texas and pluck a top 100 prospect away from several in-state powers.

Such was the case as Schertz (Texas) four-star wideout Tommy Bush added to the Dawgs’ haul and committed in a rather unique way on ESPN2 Wednesday afternoon.

“I am committed and will be playing football at…,” Bush said, before unzipping his crying niece’s jacket to unveil a Georgia shirt.

Tommy Bush commits to Georgia (and the baby is not happy) #NSD18 pic.twitter.com/Brxc2FvX0d — Athlon Sports (@AthlonSports) February 7, 2018

“I made my decision a few weeks ago but wanted to take all my visits,” Bush later added.

The 6-foot-4, 190 pound pass-catcher gives quarterback Jake Fromm (or perhaps five-star signal-caller Justin Fields) a big target in Athens to boost the offense and caps off a pretty quick rise up the recruiting rankings over the past few months. Bush picked Georgia over both Baylor and Texas, as well as Ole Miss.

With Bush in the fold, the Bulldogs extend their lead as the top program in the 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings over Ohio State and also help prevent the No. 3 Longhorns from gaining any ground on them too. There’s still several big commitments left on the board but so far the second National Signing Day is looking a lot like the first with UGA continuing to lock up talented players left and right.