Greg Schiano staying at Ohio State after entertaining leaving for Patriots

It’s been a banner day thus far for Ohio State when it comes to both playing and coaching personnel.

Wednesday morning, the top-rated offensive tackle in the Class of 2018, Nicholas Petit-Frere, announced that he is signing with OSU. Not long after, it was reported that Greg Schiano has decided to remain on Urban Meyer‘s coaching staff with the Buckeyes after being wooed by one very prominent NFL team.

It was subsequently confirmed by Meyer himself that Schiano is “100 percent staying” at Ohio State.

Greg Schiano tells me he is staying at #OhioState contrary to reports from Monday that he was leaving for the Patriots. Big day for the Buckeyes. Schiano played a key part in landing top OT Nick Petit-Frere out of Tampa. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 7, 2018

Urban Meyer says Greg Schiano is “100% staying” at Ohio State. — Alyssia (@AlyssiaGraves) February 7, 2018

Late last week, reports surfaced that the New England Patriots were expected to interview the OSU defensive coordinator. Monday, yet another report had Schiano set to leave the Buckeyes to take over as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator.

Schiano has spent the past two seasons as Meyer’s coordinator and associate head coach.