Nation’s top-rated unsigned QB to play for Stanford… eventually

It will take a bit for Stanford to realize the benefits of it, but the Cardinal landed a fairly significant Herbie Hancock Wednesday morning.
Entering National Signing Day, Tanner McKee was the highest-rated unsigned recruit at the quarterback position. The California high schooler was rated as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 46 prospect overall.
While Alabama, BYU, Texas, Texas A&M and Washington were viewed as potential landing spots, Stanford was viewed as the overwhelming favorite to land the signal-caller. In the end, McKee did the expected and projected, confirming that he will, eventually, head down to The Farm.
As has previously been reported, McKee will serve a two-year LDS mission before enrolling in college. That means he won’t be available to the Cardinal until the 2020 season — provided he doesn’t change his mind in the interim and moves on to another program, of course.
National Signing Day and a strong close for USC is seemingly a fact of life nowadays. The Trojans continued to land top prospects and close strong with the class of 2018 on Wednesday as they landed the signature of Santa Ana (Calif.) linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu.
“I’ll be attending the University of Southern California,” he said on ESPN2. “What sold me on SC was the Trojan family. With Coach (Clay) Helton, it’s faith, family and football.”
Tuliaupupu was awarded the Butkus Award as the top linebacker at the high school level this past season and was listed as a four-star prospect that was a top 10 player in the state of California. He joins a long line of players to make the drive up the gridlocked freeways from Orange County powerhouse Mater Dei High to USC, including five-star teammates in QB J.T. Daniels and top-ranked wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
The Trojans are not likely to be done as the cardinal and gold will have a shot at several other top 100 players who are announcing later in the day.
Georgia doesn’t have to go far to find good players given how many good in-state recruits it has access to but it’s a sign of just how big of a recruiting juggernaut Kirby Smart has turned the Bulldogs into when he can go into the state of Texas and pluck a top 100 prospect away from several in-state powers.
Such was the case as Schertz (Texas) four-star wideout Tommy Bush added to the Dawgs’ haul and committed in a rather unique way on ESPN2 Wednesday afternoon.
“I am committed and will be playing football at…,” Bush said, before unzipping his crying niece’s jacket to unveil a Georgia shirt.
“I made my decision a few weeks ago but wanted to take all my visits,” Bush later added.
The 6-foot-4, 190 pound pass-catcher gives quarterback Jake Fromm (or perhaps five-star signal-caller Justin Fields) a big target in Athens to boost the offense and caps off a pretty quick rise up the recruiting rankings over the past few months. Bush picked Georgia over both Baylor and Texas, as well as Ole Miss.
With Bush in the fold, the Bulldogs extend their lead as the top program in the 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings over Ohio State and also help prevent the No. 3 Longhorns from gaining any ground on them too. There’s still several big commitments left on the board but so far the second National Signing Day is looking a lot like the first with UGA continuing to lock up talented players left and right.
It’s been a banner day thus far for Ohio State when it comes to both playing and coaching personnel.
Wednesday morning, the top-rated offensive tackle in the Class of 2018, Nicholas Petit-Frere, announced that he is signing with OSU. Not long after, it was reported that Greg Schiano has decided to remain on Urban Meyer‘s coaching staff with the Buckeyes after being wooed by one very prominent NFL team.
It was subsequently confirmed by Meyer himself that Schiano is “100 percent staying” at Ohio State.
Late last week, reports surfaced that the New England Patriots were expected to interview the OSU defensive coordinator. Monday, yet another report had Schiano set to leave the Buckeyes to take over as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator.
Schiano has spent the past two seasons as Meyer’s coordinator and associate head coach.
A pronunciation faux pas notwithstanding, Ohio State has landed one of the biggest available fish in the recruiting pond.
Nicholas Petit-Frere is a five-star offensive lineman out of Tampa, Florida, rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 tackle in the Class of 2018. With a group of finalists that also included Alabama and Florida, the 6-6, 272-pound lineman announced Wednesday morning that he will be attending “The University of Ohio State.”
Petit-Frere, one of four unsigned five-star recruits entering signing day, had taken an official visit to OSU this past weekend, an indication that the super-secretive prospect could be leaning toward the Buckeyes. Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Notre Dame also received official visits from the player.
The signing is boon for a sterling OSU class that took a hit along the line just a couple of months ago.
During the early stages of the first-ever early signing period this past December, Jackson Carman, then the No. tackle and No. 1 player in the state of Ohio, opted to sign with Clemson over his home state’s flagship university. A reshuffling of the rankings in the ensuing weeks pushed Petit-Frere over Carman, with Carman’s signing with the Tigers ultimately helping push him to Columbus.