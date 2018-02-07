Nation’s top-rated unsigned QB to play for Stanford… eventually

It will take a bit for Stanford to realize the benefits of it, but the Cardinal landed a fairly significant Herbie Hancock Wednesday morning.

Entering National Signing Day, Tanner McKee was the highest-rated unsigned recruit at the quarterback position. The California high schooler was rated as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 46 prospect overall.

While Alabama, BYU, Texas, Texas A&M and Washington were viewed as potential landing spots, Stanford was viewed as the overwhelming favorite to land the signal-caller. In the end, McKee did the expected and projected, confirming that he will, eventually, head down to The Farm.

.@McKeeTmckee just announced for Stanford on ESPN! 🎉🎉🎉 He is #CardClass18 signee No. 13 (7:16am). Welcome Tanner to the #StanfordFamily and get to know our new QB and Top-100 national recruit! 🌲✍️ https://t.co/DqQM0WYxsT pic.twitter.com/sHU6boHySX — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) February 7, 2018

As has previously been reported, McKee will serve a two-year LDS mission before enrolling in college. That means he won’t be available to the Cardinal until the 2020 season — provided he doesn’t change his mind in the interim and moves on to another program, of course.