Nebraska sells nearly 60,000 spring game tickets on first day they were placed on sale

As if you needed another reminder, they really love their college football team in the Land of Corn.

Despite coming off its worst season since 1961, excitement is extremely high in Lincoln thanks in very large part to Scott Frost coming home, with the former Cornhuskers quarterback’s hiring in early December breathing some much-need life into the fan base. Tuesday, tickets for the annual Red-White spring game April 21 went on sale, and to say the fans responded would be a massive understatement.

Between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. local time, nearly 60,000 ducats for the watered-down scrimmage were sold.

🚨TICKET SALES UPDATE🚨 57,342 tickets sold as of 4:30! A minimum of 10,000 tickets will be available for tomorrow’s public on sale at 10 a.m. Good work today @Huskers❗️ pic.twitter.com/GQt2LRf7Oc — Husker Tickets (@HuskerTickets) February 6, 2018

The tickets that were sold Tuesday were available only to season-ticket holders. Wednesday, tickets will go on sale to the general public for the game that will be played in Memorial Stadium, which has an official capacity of 85,458. The school stated that it will hold 10,000 tickets in reserve as well.

Based on the brisk first-day sales, which are typically in the neighborhood of 20,000, it could be a record-setting spring game for the ‘Huskers. From the Lincoln Journal Star: