Nebraska sells out Memorial Stadium for spring game, tickets going for $500+ on secondary market

Scott Frost’s first official game back at Nebraska won’t be until September 1st against Akron but the former Cornhuskers star will get a pretty good look at what to expect at the team’s spring game.

That’s because the school confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that they had sold out the annual spring game on April 21st. Memorial Stadium holds just under 90,000 so it should be a wild scene in Lincoln as the school will all but assuredly set a new record for most people to see a spring game.

You guys aren't messing around. The Spring Game is SOLD OUT. pic.twitter.com/Is7fiQY0lI — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) February 7, 2018

Nebraska announces a sell out for their spring game (Memorial Stadium has a 90,000 capacity) and tickets on StubHub are going for $500+ pic.twitter.com/OhruxhdigN — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) February 7, 2018

The school sold some 60,000 tickets in just a few hours yesterday and seemed to find takers for what was left over not long after on Wednesday. Some tickets were even being posted on StubHub at prices over the $600 mark as demand seemed to outstrip supply for a spring game. The Cornhuskers have plenty of excitement surrounding the program with Frost coming into town but the fan base is taking things to another level to welcome back their head coach.

The Red-White game has regularly drawn over 50,000 fans the last couple of years but the fact that the Cornhuskers can sell out this year’s game after finishing 4-8 last season is pretty impressive even if the contest itself isn’t all that big a deal.