Ohio State the landing spot for five-star OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

A pronunciation faux pas notwithstanding, Ohio State has landed one of the biggest available fish in the recruiting pond.

Nicholas Petit-Frere is a five-star offensive lineman out of Tampa, Florida, rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 tackle in the Class of 2018. With a group of finalists that also included Alabama and Florida, the 6-6, 272-pound lineman announced Wednesday morning that he will be attending “The University of Ohio State.”

Petit-Frere, one of four unsigned five-star recruits entering signing day, had taken an official visit to OSU this past weekend, an indication that the super-secretive prospect could be leaning toward the Buckeyes. Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Notre Dame also received official visits from the player.

The signing is boon for a sterling OSU class that took a hit along the line just a couple of months ago.

During the early stages of the first-ever early signing period this past December, Jackson Carman, then the No. tackle and No. 1 player in the state of Ohio, opted to sign with Clemson over his home state’s flagship university. A reshuffling of the rankings in the ensuing weeks pushed Petit-Frere over Carman, with Carman’s signing with the Tigers ultimately helping push him to Columbus.