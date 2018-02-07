Once thought to be a near-lock for LSU, five-star CB Patrick Surtain Jr. signs with Alabama

A few hours into National Signing Day 2018, we have our first real “wow” moment.

Entering the first Wednesday in February, it was widely thought that five-star cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. was a near-lock to sign with LSU, with Alabama a very distant second. In fact, 247Sports.com didn’t have anyone even remotely in the Tigers’ neighborhood when it came to landing the son of the former Southern Miss standout and three-time Pro Bowler.

However, a report surfaced earlier in the day today that the Crimson Tide had gained some serious traction of late and was viewed as the likely landing spot. At his signing ceremony at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Surtain confirmed that he is indeed headed to Alabama.

“I picked Alabama because they win championships and I want to be a part of that winning culture,” Surtain explained.

In addition to Alabama and LSU, Clemson and Miami were in the defensive back’s Final Four.

A consensus five-star recruit, Surtain was rated as the No. 1 corner in the country and the No. 6 player overall in the Class of 2018. Surtain was the highest-rated player who hadn’t signed during the early signing period this past December.