Once thought to be a near-lock for LSU, five-star CB Patrick Surtain Jr. signs with Alabama

A few hours into National Signing Day 2018, we have our first real “wow” moment.
Entering the first Wednesday in February, it was widely thought that five-star cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. was a near-lock to sign with LSU, with Alabama a very distant second. In fact, 247Sports.com didn’t have anyone even remotely in the Tigers’ neighborhood when it came to landing the son of the former Southern Miss standout and three-time Pro Bowler.
However, a report surfaced earlier in the day today that the Crimson Tide had gained some serious traction of late and was viewed as the likely landing spot. At his signing ceremony at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Surtain confirmed that he is indeed headed to Alabama.
“I picked Alabama because they win championships and I want to be a part of that winning culture,” Surtain explained.
In addition to Alabama and LSU, Clemson and Miami were in the defensive back’s Final Four.
A consensus five-star recruit, Surtain was rated as the No. 1 corner in the country and the No. 6 player overall in the Class of 2018. Surtain was the highest-rated player who hadn’t signed during the early signing period this past December.
Georgia failed to best Alabama on the field last month, but they got over on the reigning national champions on the recruiting trail this month.
Kirby Smart‘s Bulldogs came into National Signing Day as the overwhelming favorite to sign Tyson Campbell. At a signing ceremony at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday, the cornerback confirmed that he will be spending “the next three to four years” playing for the Bulldogs.
Alabama and home-state Miami were also finalists for the five-star corner.
Campbell was rated as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and the N0. 12 player at any position in the state of Florida. 247Sports.com had him as the No. 12 player overall on its composite board.
This is exactly what neither Matt Rhule nor the Baylor football program needed on National Signing Day.
In mid-January, reports surfaced that the Baylor head coach had interviewed for the same job with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. Not long after, Rhule reportedly pulled his name from the search after deciding to remain with the Bears.
Fast-forward to Tuesday of this week, and the Colts announced that Josh McDaniels had been selected as its next head football coach. The only problem? McDaniels subsequently decided to return to the New England Patriots as Bill Belichick‘s offensive coordinator.
That development leaves the Colts again in search of a head coach, and now leaves the BU football program looking to tamp out more speculation on the same day it’s filling out its 2018 recruiting class as Rhule is once again connected to the opening.
Rhule has exactly one year’s worth of experience in the NFL, and that was as the offensive line coach of the New York Giants in 2012.
Hired in December of 2016 by the Bears, Rhule was the permanent replacement for Art Briles, who was fired in the wake of the sexual assault scandal that rocked the university. In his first season in Waco, he led the Bears to a 1-11 record as the program continued dealing with the fallout of the scandal in the form of a depleted roster.
National Signing Day 2018 is not going too well thus far for an Alabama team trying to extend its streak of recruiting titles.
Overnight, four-star Texas linebacker Vernon Jackson decommitted from Alabama to probably sign with Texas A&M. Not long ago, another UA commitment officially ditched the reigning national champions in favor of that SEC West rival.
Bobby Brown had been committed to the Crimson Tide since December, but it’s his prerogative to flip. Which he did, twice actually as Brown was originally committed to… the Aggies.
A four-star prospect according to 247Sports.com‘s composite average, Brown was rated as the No. 17 defensive tackle in the country and No. 18 player at any position in the state of Texas.
As if you needed another reminder, they really love their college football team in the Land of Corn.
Despite coming off its worst season since 1961, excitement is extremely high in Lincoln thanks in very large part to Scott Frost coming home, with the former Cornhuskers quarterback’s hiring in early December breathing some much-need life into the fan base. Tuesday, tickets for the annual Red-White spring game April 21 went on sale, and to say the fans responded would be a massive understatement.
Between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. local time, nearly 60,000 ducats for the watered-down scrimmage were sold.
The tickets that were sold Tuesday were available only to season-ticket holders. Wednesday, tickets will go on sale to the general public for the game that will be played in Memorial Stadium, which has an official capacity of 85,458. The school stated that it will hold 10,000 tickets in reserve as well.
Based on the brisk first-day sales, which are typically in the neighborhood of 20,000, it could be a record-setting spring game for the ‘Huskers. From the Lincoln Journal Star:
Spring game attendance at Memorial Stadium is typically strong, as NU has drawn at least 54,000 each year since 2004.
Nebraska is widely expected to challenge the spring game attendance record of 80,149, set in 2008.