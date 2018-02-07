Rutgers officially names Nunzio Campanile as RBs coach

Wisconsin has turned to the son of a famous NFL coaching name to fill a hole on Paul Chryst‘s staff.

The football program confirmed Wednesday evening that Bobby April III has been hired by Chryst as outside linebackers coach. April is the son of longtime NFL special teams coach Bobby April Jr.

The hiring of the younger April again completes Chryst’s coaching staff.

“We’re excited to add Bobby to the staff,” Chryst said in a statement. “He brings great knowledge and passion for the game of football. His experience will help our players grow and is a great fit for our defensive staff room.”

April’s last job came at the NFL level in 2016. In fact, he spent the past six seasons at that level of football, serving stints with the Buffalo Bills (2015-16), New York Jets (2013-14) and Philadelphia Eagles (2011-12). He spent most of that time as a quality control coach with the exception of 2014 with the Jets, when he was named linebackers coach.

His last job at the collegiate level came as special teams coordinator at Nicholls State. He also spent time as a student or graduate assistant at Louisiana-Lafayette and Tulane.

This will mark April’s first on-field job of any kind at the FBS level.

“What’s always appealed to me about Wisconsin football is the way the players play with a chip on their shoulder and how tough mentally and physically they are,” April said. “The attitude of the program and the fans, the excitement of the city is incomparable.

“The defense speaks for itself over the last five seasons. It’s been dominant. I just want to come in here and help it get better. The players are young and hungry, which is exciting to see. With Coach Chryst, he’s an unbelievable coach but a more unbelievable person. He’s brought on guys that share his values and it’s a great thing to be a part of.”