Starting Rutgers G Marcus Applefield transfers to Virginia

By John TaylorFeb 7, 2018, 8:38 PM EST
Two months after leaving Rutgers, Marcus Applefield officially has a new college football home.

The offensive lineman took to his personal Twitter account Wednesday to reveal that he has “decided to play my last year at the University of Virginia in the ACC and work on a masters.” Applefield left the Scarlet Knights as a graduate transfer and can use his final season of eligibility this year with the Cavaliers.

This past season, Applefield started 10 of 12 games at right guard for the Scarlet Knights. All told, he played in 27 games the past three seasons after taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2014.

Each of the last three years, Applefield, a three-star recruit coming out of high school in Florida, was an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Bobby April III named outside LBs coach by Wisconsin

By John TaylorFeb 7, 2018, 9:11 PM EST
Wisconsin has turned to the son of a famous NFL coaching name to fill a hole on Paul Chryst‘s staff.

The football program confirmed Wednesday evening that Bobby April III has been hired by Chryst as outside linebackers coach. April is the son of longtime NFL special teams coach Bobby April Jr.

The hiring of the younger April again completes Chryst’s coaching staff.

“We’re excited to add Bobby to the staff,” Chryst said in a statement. “He brings great knowledge and passion for the game of football. His experience will help our players grow and is a great fit for our defensive staff room.”

April’s last job came at the NFL level in 2016. In fact, he spent the past six seasons at that level of football, serving stints with the Buffalo Bills (2015-16), New York Jets (2013-14) and Philadelphia Eagles (2011-12). He spent most of that time as a quality control coach with the exception of 2014 with the Jets, when he was named linebackers coach.

His last job at the collegiate level came as special teams coordinator at Nicholls State. He also spent time as a student or graduate assistant at Louisiana-Lafayette and Tulane.

This will mark April’s first on-field job of any kind at the FBS level.

“What’s always appealed to me about Wisconsin football is the way the players play with a chip on their shoulder and how tough mentally and physically they are,” April said. “The attitude of the program and the fans, the excitement of the city is incomparable.

“The defense speaks for itself over the last five seasons. It’s been dominant. I just want to come in here and help it get better. The players are young and hungry, which is exciting to see. With Coach Chryst, he’s an unbelievable coach but a more unbelievable person. He’s brought on guys that share his values and it’s a great thing to be a part of.”

Mike Leach reportedly loses another assistant, this time to Texas Tech

By Bryan FischerFeb 7, 2018, 7:14 PM EST
The turnover on Mike Leach’s Washington State staff is continuing — this time to his former coaching stop, Texas Tech.

Both FootballScoop and Sports Illustrated are reporting that Cougars’ offensive line coach Clay McGuire is leaving the Palouse to head back to re-join the Red Raiders in a similar position.

McGuire is an Air Raid veteran, having both played for Leach in Lubbock and coached under him there too. He spent six years with the Cougars as their offensive line coach recently and handled running backs at both East Carolina and Texas Tech prior to the move West. It seems like he will likely wind up coaching the backfield for Kliff Kingsbury with Brandon Jones already installed as offensive line coach for the team.

The departure of McGuire will only add to what will be a very different-looking staff at Wazzu in 2018 after running backs coach Jim Mastro was hired by Oregon this offseason and Ohio State plucked defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Where in the world is Jim Harbaugh going for spring football? Michigan planning on Paris and Normandy

By Bryan FischerFeb 7, 2018, 6:12 PM EST
It was not a strong finish for Michigan on National Signing Day but there’s still reason for the Wolverines to celebrate: they’re going to France.

Speaking at his annual signing day press conference, Jim Harbaugh told reporters that team is planning on yet another excursion abroad as part of spring football and will likely be heading across the pond once again.

“We hope and are planning to go abroad to Paris and Normandy,” Harbaugh said.

This isn’t the first time that the Michigan coach has had global aspirations. Last spring he took the Wolverines to Rome as part of a reported $800,000 trip that saw the team take in the Vatican, the Coliseum and play a little football while they were at it. The year prior to that he rounded up everybody for spring practice down in the Tampa, Fla. area at IMG Academy.

Harbaugh has previously said that anywhere from South Africa to Japan could be in the cards for the team but it certainly seems like baguettes and macaroons are in the cards in the coming months and a more formal announcement could be forthcoming once the logistical concerns are worked out.

Top Dawgs: Georgia takes recruiting crown in 2018 and other takeaways from National Signing Day

By Bryan FischerFeb 7, 2018, 4:35 PM EST
2 Comments

National Signing Day — Part II — is pretty much in the books, wrapping up another wild day in college football as we find out where the game’s next stars will be playing at. While the Class of 2018 was the first with an early signing period, there was still plenty of action on the traditional first Wednesday in February date and scores of coaches across the country will be able to claim their teams got much better with the next wave of recruits on board.

Sorting through all the announcements and tallying up the multitude of recruiting numbers, here are a few takeaways from National Signing Day:

1. Top Dawgs

Kirby Smart finished second last season but was second to none when it came to recruiting this cycle.

Georgia finished with the consensus top-ranked recruiting class in 2018 and pretty much picked up where they left off in the early signing period. The Bulldogs landed five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell, flipped both Otis Reese (previously committed to Michigan) and Quay Walker (Alabama), plus went into Texas to grab a pledge from lengthy wideout Tommy Bush. And that was just on Wednesday morning. All told the team is bringing in a CFB-high seven (yeah, seven) five-star recruits in this cycle and 15 others who are ranked as four-stars. Whether it’s by sheer volume or by average star rating, this is one of the best recruiting classes any program has put together and a pretty incredible feather in Smart’s hat. While the good news in February probably won’t take all the sting out of what happened in Atlanta last month, it sure does help to smooth the pain a little and keep the Bulldogs in the running for SEC titles and playoff appearances for years to come.

2. Alabama double-take 

One of the most bizarre sights when the dust settled on signing day was the placement of Alabama at No. 7 in the 247Sports‘ team rankings. That puts an end to one of the more remarkable streaks in college football as the Crimson Tide had hauled in the top-ranked class every year since 2011 and finished outside the top three for the first time since Nick Saban’s initial class in Tuscaloosa. No one will be crying for the national champions however, especially not with three true freshman keying that comeback against Georgia in the title game. Alabama still landed top cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr., who could start right away with the team given what the depth chart looks like going into the season. Still, it was strange to see the program that had been a recruiting juggernaut lose battles to Georgia, Ohio State, ClemsonStanford and USC. Saban made several staff changes this offseason that were no doubt aimed at getting better on the recruiting trail so this dip is probably temporary but it was nevertheless strange to see the Tide not crushing everybody like they normally do on and off the field.

3. USC’s big day

Death, taxes, and USC rolling up commitments on National Signing Day. The Trojans once again had a frenzy of top-ranked players don the cardinal and gold on Wednesday, including the majority of the big hitters in their backyard. Everybody already knew five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels had reclassified from 2019 to 2018 to bolster the class but the team also added four-star teammate Solomon Tuliaupupu, landed the services of five-star corner Olaijah Griffin then secured another top player in four-star corner Isaac Taylor-Stuart. Just as important, they leapfrogged Pac-12 rivals Washington, Oregon and UCLA. While the fan base may not have been thrilled at Clay Helton receiving a new contract yesterday, the results on Signing Day may have them reconsidering.

4. Dabo does it again

The biggest commitment Dabo Swinney and Clemson received came last month when three potential first round picks along the defensive line announced they would return to school for another season. Add that group to yet another top 10 class and the Tigers look like they’ll remain in the nation’s elite for years to come. Two of the top three recruits in the country are already on campus and Clemson signed the top-ranked player from a whopping six states, including plucking five-star wideout Justyn Ross out of Alabama and away from the Crimson Tide. Only Georgia signed more five-stars and you’d be hard pressed to find many teams with a better average than this group.

5. Jimbo Fisher and Willie Taggart close strong

The biggest mover from the first signing period to today appears to be Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. After getting behind the eight-ball with his hire coming a little late in the cycle, the Aggies went on a roll to close strong with the class of 2018. They landed Louisiana TE Glenn Beal over Tennessee and others, plucked Jeremiah Martin out of California, got four-star QB James Foster and flipped DL Bobby Brown from Alabama among other moves. It will still take time for the new regime in College Station to establish ties in the state of Texas but as far as first recruiting classes go, it was a heck of a first effort from Fisher and company.

As for the guy who took his old job at Florida State, Willie Taggart delivered one of the other big surprises in the team rankings as the Seminoles moved from the 30’s in the team rankings into the top 12. They won the battle for Jamarcus Chatman over in-state rival Miami and also secured the signature of four-star defensive end Malcolm Lamar among other moves but were very active in locking up another talented class despite not having much time to work with. Perhaps just as importantly, it looks like FSU is already rolling with the class of 2019 and will be a force to be reckoned with all those quality recruiters on staff.

6. Texas returns to the top

Up the road in Austin, second-year coach Tom Herman appears to have the Longhorns back among the elite recruiters in college football this year after trending downward the past few years. UT finished with a consensus top three class and landed some impact players in the secondary with a pair of five-star safeties. Even more notable is how the program cleaned up in-state, landing 11 of the top 15 players in Texas.

7. Michigan’s disappointing effort

In a way, the Wolverines’ recruiting mirrored their most recent season and finished on a down note. Jim Harbaugh does have a pretty good roster coming back to Ann Arbor for 2018 but it was a bit of a head turner to see the team ranked No. 21st in the 247Sports’ team rankings after so much talk about the program the past few years. They finished well behind division rivals Ohio State and Penn State in the rankings and failed to land a top 100 prospect. To add insult to injury, they lost five-star offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere to the Buckeyes and saw their highest rated commit flip to Georgia. Not exactly attacking recruiting with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.

8. New coaches, new rankings

Here’s how new head coaches in the Power Five finished in the 247Sports’ team rankings:

Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin: 58th overall, 11th in the Pac-12

Arizona State’s Herm Edwards: 36th overall, 5th in the Pac-12

Arkansas’ Chad Morris: 54th overall, 14th in the SEC

Florida’s Dan Mullen: 14th overall, fourth in the SEC

Florida State’s Willie Taggart: 11th overall, third in the ACC

Mississippi State’s Joe Moorhead: 27th overall, ninth in the SEC

Nebraska’s Scott Frost: 22rd overall, fourth in the Big Ten

Oregon’s Mario Cristobal: 16th overall third in the Pac-12

Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith: 69th overall, 12th in the Pac-12

Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt: 20th overall, eighth in the SEC

Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher: 17th overall, sixth in the SEC

UCLA’s Chip Kelly: 18th overall, fourth in the Pac-12

9. Turning our attention to 2019

This was the first class that could sign early in December so from players to coaches to parents, the altered recruiting cycle was an adjustment period for just about everybody. While the vast majority of players decided to put pen to paper in the first period, there was still plenty of drama left for recruiting junkies to get excited about in January and February despite worries there would not be. It’s still too early to pull out some big takeaways from how everything is going to play out long-term given all of the unique factors involved in the Class of 2018, but it’s possible we’ll see some tweaks in strategy from programs large and small going forward. One thing is for certain, teams are not wasting any time getting started with the Class of 2019 and the team that sits atop the 247Sports’ rankings this year is the same one that is in pole position next year as Georgia already has seven commitments — all four-stars or better. As we know though, it’s a long road between now and then.

10. Still plenty of NSD strangeness

Despite the early signing period taking some of the buzz out of the air in February, there was still plenty of the regular strange moments we’ve come to expect from National Signing Day. Twitter accounts getting suspended, moms walking off the stageSnoop Dogg and more.

Ahh, ‘crootin.