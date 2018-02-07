Texas’ second-leading receiver transferring from Longhorns

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

On a day of comings, there was one noteworthy going from the Lone Star State.

In the midst of National Signing Day, Reggie Hemphill-Mapps took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to transfer out of the Texas football program. “Thank you,” the wide receiver wrote in a very brief missive, adding, “Texas will always be in my heart.”

The announcement comes a couple of weeks after a report had surfaced that the redshirt freshman was seeking a transfer.

Hemphill-Mapps was a three-star member of the Longhorns’ 2016 recruiting class.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Hemphill-Mapps finished tied for second on the team in receptions with 37. His 402 receiving yards were good for third on the ‘Horns. He also added eight carries for 31 yards for good measure.

In the season-opening loss to Maryland, Hemphill-Mapps returned a punt 91 yards for a touchdown. He ended up averaging just under 11 yards per punt return, a number that was second in the Big 12 and 16th nationally.

It’s expected the Texas native will have to sit out the 2018 season if he ends up at another FBS program. That would then leave him with two more seasons of eligibility at his disposal beginning with the 2019 season.