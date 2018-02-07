Touted FCS QB transfer opts for Marshall over Tennessee, Baylor

Chalk one up for the “little guys” of college football.
Alex Thomson is a 6-5, 225-pound quarterback at FCS Wagner College who has caused quite the stir in recruiting circles since deciding to transfer to the FBS level. Viewed by some as NFL-ready already, Thomson confirmed to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports overnight that he has committed to transferring to Marshall to finish out his collegiate playing career.
Thomson chose the graduate transfer route to Huntington over, among others, Tennessee and Baylor. Thamel writes that “Tennessee was offering a blueshirt, which meant he couldn’t officially visit and wouldn’t be on scholarship until the first practice of summer camp.”
The decision for Thomson, who will graduate from Wagner this spring, came after he took official visits to the Thundering Herd and the Bears. Thomson will, of course, be eligible to play for the Conference USA school immediately, and is expected to have two years of eligibility to use.
Thomson played in just two games last season because of a shoulder injury. According to Yahoo, he also missed his freshman season because of a PCL issue.
The situation Thomson will find himself in is an enviable one as the Herd is looking for a new starting quarterback after Chase Litton unexpectedly opted to leave early for the NFL draft. Outside of that, Marshall returns nine starters on the offensive side of the ball.