Twitter accounts of Mizzou, USF suspended on National Signing Day

A lot of the pomp and circumstance, especially for individual schools, when it comes to National Signing Day has shifted to social media in general and Twitter in particular.  Two FBS schools, though, have been hit with what’s likely a temporary ban hammer.

If you attempt to access the Twitter accounts for both the Missouri Tigers and USF Bulls football programs, you receive a notification that the accounts have been suspended.

No specific reason for the suspensions has been determined.

The suspensions, though, are the continuation of a mini-epidemic of sorts for the sport.  Overnight Monday, Texas Longhorns football saw its Twitter account suspended, staying that way until almost noon ET Tuesday morning before it was reactivated.

According to SBNation.com, that suspension likely “had to do with copyright policy pertaining to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.” It appears Mizzou may have fallen victim to that recent phenomenon as well.

Alabama’s streak of No. 1 ranked recruiting classes very much in jeopardy

Even with Nick Saban involved, all good things must come to an end.

Beginning with the 2011 cycle, Alabama has pulled in the top-ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports.com’s composite team rankings each and every one of those years. With National Signing Day, Part 2, on tap Wednesday, that streak of seven straight recruiting crowns is very likely coming to an end.

Entering today, ‘Bama sits at sixth nationally (275.92 points) in the team rankings, behind the likes of No. 1 Ohio State (311.6), No. 2 Georgia (309.23), No. 3 Texas (298.17), No. 4 Penn State (280.44) and No. 5 Miami (279.13). Rivals.com has them at ninth, while ESPN.com places them in the No. 4 hole.

The last time the Crimson Tide didn’t finish with the top-ranked class, they were fourth in 2010; the worst finish under Saban came in his first year in Tuscaloosa (2007, No. 12). UA also pulled in the No. 3 classes in 2008 and 2009.

All is not lost for Saban & Company in 2018, though. Maybe — especially if more four-stars decommit like one did overnight.

After the first-ever early signing period this past December, four five-star prospects remain unsigned. Three of those four — cornerbacks Patrick Surtain Jr. (No. 6 on 247Sports.com‘s composite board) and Tyson Campbell (No. 12) as well as offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (No. 7) — have Alabama as finalists. According to most recruitniks, however, Surtain and Campbell landing anywhere other than LSU and Georgia, respectively, would be more than a mild upset.

The top unsigned quarterback in this class, Corona Calif., high schooler Tanner McKee (No. 46), also has Alabama in his group of five finalists, which also includes Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M and Washington. The Cardinal is viewed as the front-runner for a player who whichever team he signs with will have to wait on as McKee will serve a two-year LDS mission before enrolling in college.

A trio of four-star wide receivers, Jaylen Waddle (No. 39, No. 5 receiver) Justyn Ross (No. 45, No. 7) and Jacob Copeland (No. 69, No. 12), are also possibilities for the Tide, as is four-star defensive lineman Malik Langham (No. 315, No. 14 strongside defensive end).

All told, there are 29 four-star recruits who remain unsigned, so the team recruiting rankings outside of Alabama will certainly change throughout the course of the day. One thing, though, is a near-certainty — Alabama’s reign as the Kings of Crootin’ will surely (for now) to come to an end.

Guess they’ll just have to take solace in getting sized for yet another national championship ring. Poor fellers.

Touted FCS QB transfer opts for Marshall over Tennessee, Baylor

Chalk one up for the “little guys” of college football.

Alex Thomson is a 6-5, 225-pound quarterback at FCS Wagner College who has caused quite the stir in recruiting circles since deciding to transfer to the FBS level.  Viewed by some as NFL-ready already, Thomson confirmed to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports overnight that he has committed to transferring to Marshall to finish out his collegiate playing career.

Thomson chose the graduate transfer route to Huntington over, among others, Tennessee and Baylor.  Thamel writes that “Tennessee was offering a blueshirt, which meant he couldn’t officially visit and wouldn’t be on scholarship until the first practice of summer camp.”

The decision for Thomson, who will graduate from Wagner this spring, came after he took official visits to the Thundering Herd and the Bears.  Thomson will, of course, be eligible to play for the Conference USA school immediately, and is expected to have two years of eligibility to use.

Thomson played in just two games last season because of a shoulder injury.  According to Yahoo, he also missed his freshman season because of a PCL issue.

The situation Thomson will find himself in is an enviable one as the Herd is looking for a new starting quarterback after Chase Litton unexpectedly opted to leave early for the NFL draft.  Outside of that, Marshall returns nine starters on the offensive side of the ball.

Clemson loses second defensive lineman to transfer

For the second time in less than two weeks, Clemson has seen its depth along the defensive line pared.

Sterling Johnson took to Twitter Tuesday night to announce that, “after a long and thoughtful process and prayers,” he has decided to transfer from the Tigers and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.  The redshirt sophomore defensive tackle will be leaving the university as a graduate transfer.

Johnson, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, also confirmed in the tweet that he will not be permitted to transfer to any team that is on Clemson’s 2018 schedule.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Johnson was rated as the No. 29 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of North Carolina.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Robinson played in 11 games the past two seasons.

Jan. 29, fellow lineman Jabril Robinson also used social media to announce his decision to transfer from Clemson.  An embarrassment of defensive line riches returning to Clemson for the 2018 season likely played a significant role in the twin departures.

BYU turns to Rice assistant to round out coaching staff

An offseason of coaching staff upheaval has come to an end in Provo.

AJ Steward, the football program announced Tuesday, has been named as the Cougars running backs coach.  The 28-year-old Steward, who played his college football at Kansas, had spent the past four seasons as the running backs coach at Rice before moving on to BYU.

Steward’s first job at the collegiate level came as a graduate assistant for the Owls, meaning this move marks his first coaching gig outside of that Conference USA program.

“AJ is known as an excellent recruiter and for his ability to develop players,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said in a statement. “He has done great things as a running backs coach and brings unique experience from an outstanding academic school, which helps him understand one of the important focuses we have here at BYU. I’m excited to welcome AJ to our coaching staff.”

“My wife and I are tremendously excited and are blessed to join the BYU football family,” Steward said. “I am grateful for Coach Sitake, Tom Holmoe, President Worthen and Coach Grimes for entrusting me with this amazing opportunity to come to Provo and be part of the rich football tradition at BYU. I sincerely look forward to not only making a difference on the field but also making a life-long impact on the young men in the program.

“I also want to express my appreciation to Coach David Bailiff and Rice University for such a great experience, which has granted me the opportunity to learn, build and grow into the coach that I am today.”

Including Steward, five of the 10 coaches on Sitake’s staff weren’t with the program a year ago.

Three weeks after putting the finishing touches on a 4-9 season, the lowest point for the program since a 3-8 1970 campaign, BYU hired LSU line coach Jeff Grimes as its new coordinator. Grimes replaced Ty Detmer, who was fired in late November after directing an offense that was 123rd (out of 129 teams) in scoring and 118th in yards.  In late December, three new offensive assistants were added as well.

On the defensive side, longtime assistant Steve Kaufusi stepped down from his post as linebackers coach last month and was replaced by Preston Hadley, who was named safeties coach.  Ed Lamb, who was responsible for safeties, will take over Kaufusi’s linebackers job.  All other coaches on the defensive side of the ball will maintain their current positions.