Warren G’s son, five-star cornerback Olaijah Griffin, adds to USC’s growing Signing Day haul

It is not officially National Signing Day until Snoop Dogg makes an appearance with a top recruit.

The superstar rapper was on hand Wednesday morning as his friend and fellow rapper Warren G’s son, five-star cornerback Olaijah Griffin, committed to USC to end his recruitment and add to the Trojans’ Class of 2018.

“From the start, I was always in love with USC,” Griffin told ESPN2. “After talking with coach (Clay) Helton and the coaching staff I just fell in love and made my decision.”

Can't even front on the star power of USC. Olaijah Griffin committed to the Trojans, his dad Warren G and of course Uncle Snoop approve. And outta nowhere comes Willie McGinest. pic.twitter.com/UXaHaV4ZHf — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) February 7, 2018

Griffin was widely considered to be the third-ranked cornerback in the country and the third best player overall in the state of California. He had originally committed to UCLA and Jim Mora but opened things up the past few months. USC held off both Alabama and Tennessee over these last final weeks for his signature but the Trojans once again look like they’ll clean up the top prospects in Southern California and finish with yet another top 10 class.

No word on how Helton and company will, ahem, regulate Griffin’s playing time but he’s got a good shot to play early on once he arrives on campus in LA.