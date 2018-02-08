Ed Orgeron completes LSU staff by hiring Rutgers co-DC

In completing his LSU coaching staff, Ed Orgeron turned to a Big Ten school for his most recent addition.

The football program confirmed in a press release Thursday that Bill Busch has been hired by Orgeron. Busch is expected to fill the role of safeties coach for the Tigers.

“It’s a huge honor and opportunity to coach at a place like LSU and in the Southeastern Conference,” Busch said in a statement. “Coach O is building something really special. It’s equally exciting to reunite with coach Aranda and work with coach Corey Raymond. I can’t wait to be a part of DBU.”

Busch spent the past two seasons at Rutgers as secondary coach. Last season, he was given the additional title of co-defensive coordinator by the Scarlet Knights.

Prior to his two-year stint in Piscataway, Busch spent the 2016 season as a defensive quality control coach at Ohio State. From 2005-2007, he coached safeties and served as special teams coordinator at Nebraska.

Busch also has a working relationship with LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. Aranda was the coordinator at Utah State in 2012 when Busch coached safeties and coordinated special teams for the Aggies. Then, from 2013-14, Busch was the safeties coach at Wisconsin when Aranda was the Badgers’ coordinator.

“Bill is a consummate pro, who can scheme, coach technique and recruit. We are looking forward to getting him down here.” Aranda said in quotes distributed by the school. “On top of all of that, he is a great guy.”

With Busch’s addition, secondary coach Corey Raymond, who spent the past six years holding down that job, is expected to shift his focus solely to cornerbacks.