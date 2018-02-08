Ex-Alabama RB B.J. Emmons reunites with Lane Kiffin at FAU

After a brief break, Lane Kiffin and B.J. Emmons are back together again.

As FBS teams across the country were signing the remainder of the high school recruiting crop, Florida Atlantic was landing a touted junior college transfer, with Emmons a confirmed addition to Kiffin’s roster. The running back had spent the 2017 football season at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

Prior to that, Emmons was a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. His offensive coordinator in 2016? Kiffin, who was in his last year in the job before moving to FAU.

Emmons was a highly-touted four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 running back in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of North Carolina; and the No. 35 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As a true freshman, Emmons ran for 173 yards and a touchdown.

In late July of last year, Emmons opted to transfer from a very loaded Alabama backfield.

At FAU, Emmons, who will have three seasons of eligibility at his disposal, will find a backfield that features Devin Singletary. As a true sophomore this past season, Singletary’s 1,920 yards rushing were fourth in the nation. His 32 rushing touchdowns were nine more than anybody else at the FBS level.