Ex-Penn State, UCLA DC Tom Bradley hired by Pittsburgh Steelers

A longtime assistant at the collegiate level is dipping his toes into the NFL coaching waters for the first time.

For the second time today, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the hiring of a college coach, with the NFL club confirming that Tom Bradley has been added as Mike Tomlin‘s defensive backs coach. Prior to this move, Bradley had spent 37 years in the coaching profession in college football.

His last three seasons were as the defensive coordinator at UCLA, which underwent a coaching change and the new head coach, Chip Kelly, did not retain Bradley.

“I want to thank Coach (Mike) Tomlin and the entire Steelers organization for this opportunity,” Bradley, a native of the state of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. “I am excited to be a part of such a rich tradition here. We have a great nucleus in the defensive backs room, and my goal is to help this group continue to grow and develop as we all work toward one goal.”

Prior to his time at UCLA — and a brief stint at West Virginia in 2014 — Bradley spent 32 seasons as an assistant at Penn State, the last 12 as Joe Paterno‘s defensive coordinator. Bradley was named interim head coach following Paterno’s dismissal, but was not retained by then-new Nittany Lions head coach Bill O’Brien. Bradley didn’t coach at all in 2012 and 2013 after his departure from Happy Valley.

Earlier Thursday, the Steelers also announced the hiring of Karl Dunbar as defensive line coach. The past two seasons, Dunbar had held the same job under Nick Saban at Alabama.