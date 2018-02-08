LSU reportedly adds former Florida State strength coach to staff

LSU didn’t close the recruiting cycle the way it wanted, but on Thursday the Tigers made a major hire in the all-important world of strength and conditioning.
According to Ross Dellenger of the Baton Rouge Advocate, LSU has hired former Florida State head strength coach Vic Viloria to its staff as an assistant to head strength coach Tommy Moffitt.
Viloria was a major figure in the re-birth of Florida State as a national power, serving as Jimbo Fisher‘s head strength coach for the past eight seasons. But Fisher did not bring Viloria with him to Texas A&M, hiring away Oklahoma’s Jerry Schmidt instead, and new ‘Noles head coach Willie Taggart brought Irele Oderinde with him from Oregon.
This left Viloria out of a job, and now returns home to his native state. Viloria played at powerhouse John Curtis Christian High School in the New Orleans area and served as the head strength coach at SMU, his alma mater, before landing at Florida State. He was an assistant strength coach at LSU before returning to SMU.
Viloria was arrested during training camp of 2016 on DUI charges after he was found asleep at the wheel with his car in an embankment. He was suspended for a month without pay but retained his job through Florida State’s coaching change in December.
If there’s a red flag phrase for any college administrator, it’s this one: “amid multiple investigations into the athletics department.” And on Thursday, amid a trio of investigations into the athletics department, New Mexico announced it has suspended head football coach Bob Davie for 30 days without pay.
New Mexico was first investigated by retired federal judge Bruce Black, which begat an investigation by the Chicago law firm Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose, and it was upon their report that New Mexico suspended Davie on Thursday.
But wait, there’s more: New Mexico attorney general Hector Balderas announced Thursday he will expand his ongoing investigation into the athletics department Thursday. His statement:
“We will never tolerate a university culture that denies students their basic rights through illegal discrimination or retaliation against those who report sexual misconduct. Our criminal and civil investigation into the University of New Mexico includes the handling of these issues and we are reviewing the actions of officials from top to bottom and any other organizations involved.”
The report, summarized here by the Albuquerque Journal, does not point to a smoking gun, but instead points to an overall culture around the program in which proper procedure and protocol were not followed. In one instance, Davie met with a UNM police officer in an attempt to discredit a rape accusation against a Lobo football player.
A statement from the school:
“Both (investigations) identified blind-spots as well as instances where UNM policies have been violated and outdated practices persist regarding University reporting processes. Although UNM has clear policies, procedures and options for reporting misconduct and has made important progress in simplifying these options, gaps still exist. We will close the gaps and will not accept confusion or ignorance of policies as an excuse. Behavior that violates our policies will not be tolerated. We will intensify our efforts to educate our campus community and change the culture of accountability within the University.
The law firm’s report did not find instances in which coaches or players actively obstructed into ongoing criminal investigations of UNM athletes but concluded that the school should “take strong action to ensure that the University does not and will not — in any aspect of the University’s program, including athletics — tolerate sexual harassment, sexual assault, physical abuse or other prohibited misconduct against its students.” Davie was not interviewed by the firm, the report stated.
Davie, 63, recently completed his sixth season as the Lobos’ head coach. After more than a decade away from coaching, Davie is 30-45 with two bowl appearances with the Lobos. New Mexico went 3-9 in 2017.
Davie made $822,690 in 2017, according to the USA Today salary database, equating to a fine of roughly $68,000 in going a month without pay.
The NFL has called, and yet another Power Five assistant coach has picked up the phone.
Pat Narduzzi confirmed on his official Twitter account Thursday that Renaldo Hill is leaving Pitt to take an unspecified job with the Miami Dolphins. The move is a homecoming of sorts for Hill as he played defensive back for the Dolphins from 2006-08.
The past three seasons, the 39-year-old Hill has served as the Panthers’ cornerbacks coach.
Hill’s time at Pitt was his first as a Power Five assistant. The former Michigan State standout’s first FBS coaching job came as the cornerbacks coach at Wyoming in 2013. He entered the profession as a graduate assistant with the Cowboys the year before.
Mark Richt looked to within when it came to finding the 10th assistant for his Miami coaching staff.
The past two seasons, Jonathan Patke served as a defensive quality control assistant for Richt and the Hurricanes. Thursday, Patke was promoted to a full-time on-field position as outside linebackers coach for the football program.
“We are excited to elevate Coach Patke to this new role on our staff,” Richt stated. “He has worked incredibly hard over the past two years and will continue to help our defense improve.”
Prior to joining Richt in Coral Gables, Patke was a graduate assistant at Mississippi State in 2015 and a football staffer at Louisiana Tech in 2014. In both of those stints, current UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was on those staffs.
Patke began his coaching career in 2011 at the University of The Incarnate Word.
“It’s a blessing,” Patke said of his promotion. “To become a full-time assistant coach here at Miami under Coach Richt and Coach Diaz, it’s a godsend. Working with our players and seeing the success we had this year, and being able to continue to build on that, it’s a dream come true.
“When I came to Coral Gables, what really stood out to me was the history of this program and the love the city has for the Hurricanes. You learn to love it just as much. The amount of talent you can get here – great, great players that truly love Miami – is what sets this program apart.”
In completing his LSU coaching staff, Ed Orgeron turned to a Big Ten school for his most recent addition.
The football program confirmed in a press release Thursday that Bill Busch has been hired by Orgeron. Busch is expected to fill the role of safeties coach for the Tigers.
“It’s a huge honor and opportunity to coach at a place like LSU and in the Southeastern Conference,” Busch said in a statement. “Coach O is building something really special. It’s equally exciting to reunite with coach Aranda and work with coach Corey Raymond. I can’t wait to be a part of DBU.”
Busch spent the past two seasons at Rutgers as secondary coach. Last season, he was given the additional title of co-defensive coordinator by the Scarlet Knights.
Prior to his two-year stint in Piscataway, Busch spent the 2016 season as a defensive quality control coach at Ohio State. From 2005-2007, he coached safeties and served as special teams coordinator at Nebraska.
Busch also has a working relationship with LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. Aranda was the coordinator at Utah State in 2012 when Busch coached safeties and coordinated special teams for the Aggies. Then, from 2013-14, Busch was the safeties coach at Wisconsin when Aranda was the Badgers’ coordinator.
“Bill is a consummate pro, who can scheme, coach technique and recruit. We are looking forward to getting him down here.” Aranda said in quotes distributed by the school. “On top of all of that, he is a great guy.”
With Busch’s addition, secondary coach Corey Raymond, who spent the past six years holding down that job, is expected to shift his focus solely to cornerbacks.