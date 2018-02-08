LSU reportedly adds former Florida State strength coach to staff

LSU didn’t close the recruiting cycle the way it wanted, but on Thursday the Tigers made a major hire in the all-important world of strength and conditioning.

According to Ross Dellenger of the Baton Rouge Advocate, LSU has hired former Florida State head strength coach Vic Viloria to its staff as an assistant to head strength coach Tommy Moffitt.

Viloria was a major figure in the re-birth of Florida State as a national power, serving as Jimbo Fisher‘s head strength coach for the past eight seasons. But Fisher did not bring Viloria with him to Texas A&M, hiring away Oklahoma’s Jerry Schmidt instead, and new ‘Noles head coach Willie Taggart brought Irele Oderinde with him from Oregon.

This left Viloria out of a job, and now returns home to his native state. Viloria played at powerhouse John Curtis Christian High School in the New Orleans area and served as the head strength coach at SMU, his alma mater, before landing at Florida State. He was an assistant strength coach at LSU before returning to SMU.

Viloria was arrested during training camp of 2016 on DUI charges after he was found asleep at the wheel with his car in an embankment. He was suspended for a month without pay but retained his job through Florida State’s coaching change in December.