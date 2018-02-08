P.J. Fleck adds two to revamped Minnesota coaching staff

With National Signing Day 2018 in the books, P.J. Fleck has added a couple of pieces to his Minnesota coaching staff in the form of Jahmile Addae and Marcus West, the school announced Thursday.
Addae was hired by Fleck as his defensive backs coach. West, meanwhile, was given the very specific title of defensive line/pass rush specialist coach. The latter was brought on as the football program’s 10th assistant, made possible this year thanks to new NCAA regulations that went into effect last month.
The past five seasons, Addae was a member of Rich Rodriguez‘s coaching staff at Arizona. The first three seasons with the Wildcats were spent as a football analyst, the last two as safeties coach for the Pac-12 program. The latter position was his first on-field job at a Power Five school.
Prior to Arizona, he was the running backs coach at Cincinnati.
West comes to the Land of 10,000 Lakes after spending the 2017 season as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at FCS Austin Peay.
In addition to the pair of new hires, Clay Patterson, who was hired last month but wasn’t given a title at the time, was named as tight ends coach. The man who held that job last year, Brian Callahan, moves over to the offensive line to replace Ed Warinner, who left for a job at Michigan late last month.
Gary Patterson made a handful of moves on his coaching staff Thursday, two involving current assistants and another involving a former Horned Frogs player.
Jeremy Modkins, TCU announced, has been named as the Horned Frogs cornerbacks coach. The past four seasons, Modkins, a former TCU defensive back, served as a defensive analyst for his alma mater.
This is actually Modkins second coaching stint at TCU, the first coming as a graduate assistant in 2007 and 2008. The on-field job will mark the first full-time position for Modkins at any level of football.
The school noted in its press release that Modkins’ brother, Curtis, was also a TCU football player (1989-92) and has had a lengthy career as an assistant coach in the NFL. He is currently in Denver as the Broncos’ running backs coach.
With Modkins’ promotion, Paul Gonzalez, who had coached cornerbacks, will become the safeties coach. The man who previously manned that position group, defensive coordinator Chad Glasgow, will now be in charge of linebackers.
A longtime assistant at the collegiate level is dipping his toes into the NFL coaching waters for the first time.
For the second time today, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the hiring of a college coach, with the NFL club confirming that Tom Bradley has been added as Mike Tomlin‘s defensive backs coach. Prior to this move, Bradley had spent 37 years in the coaching profession in college football.
His last three seasons were as the defensive coordinator at UCLA, which underwent a coaching change and the new head coach, Chip Kelly, did not retain Bradley.
“I want to thank Coach (Mike) Tomlin and the entire Steelers organization for this opportunity,” Bradley, a native of the state of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. “I am excited to be a part of such a rich tradition here. We have a great nucleus in the defensive backs room, and my goal is to help this group continue to grow and develop as we all work toward one goal.”
Prior to his time at UCLA — and a brief stint at West Virginia in 2014 — Bradley spent 32 seasons as an assistant at Penn State, the last 12 as Joe Paterno‘s defensive coordinator. Bradley was named interim head coach following Paterno’s dismissal, but was not retained by then-new Nittany Lions head coach Bill O’Brien. Bradley didn’t coach at all in 2012 and 2013 after his departure from Happy Valley.
Earlier Thursday, the Steelers also announced the hiring of Karl Dunbar as defensive line coach. The past two seasons, Dunbar had held the same job under Nick Saban at Alabama.
The day after National Signing Day is usually marked by coaches leaving for other jobs. And there’s been plenty of that today. But Vanderbilt has broken the other way.
Vanderbilt announced four new assistant coaches on Thursday, headlined by defensive coordinator Jason Tarver. He will be the first Commodore coach to hold that title in the Derek Mason era, as Mason served as his own coordinator for his first three seasons in Nashville. Vandy finished the 2017 campaign tied for 83rd nationally in yards per play and tied for 88th in scoring defense (31.3 points per game allowed) en route to a 5-7 season.
Tarver spent the past three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, each of them in a different job. He was the Niners’ linebackers coach in 2015, outside linebackers coach in 2016 and a senior defensive assistant in 2017.
“Jason is as smart a football coach as I’ve had the chance to be around. We had a chance to work together at Stanford and had the chance to partner up and put together some pretty good defenses,” Mason said in a statement. “He makes complex football seem real easy. At this level you have to get it to the [student-athletes] fast, quick and have them believe it. His presence from the NFL will translate to where we’re at here at Vanderbilt. He’s extremely bright. He’s charismatic. His energy is going to be infectious for this group.”
Additionally, Vanderbilt hired Shawn Mennenga as special teams coordinator, Aaron Morehead as wide receivers coach and Terrence Brown as cornerbacks coach. Mennenga was the Cleveland Browns’ assistant special teams coach for the past seven seasons. Morehead was Texas A&M’s wide receivers coach for the past three campaigns, but was not retained by Jimbo Fisher and did not join Kevin Sumlin at Arizona. Brown was a graduate assistant at Washington for the past three seasons.
If there’s a red flag phrase for any college administrator, it’s this one: “amid multiple investigations into the athletics department.” And on Thursday, amid a trio of investigations into the athletics department, New Mexico announced it has suspended head football coach Bob Davie for 30 days without pay.
New Mexico was first investigated by retired federal judge Bruce Black, which begat an investigation by the Chicago law firm Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose, and it was upon their report that New Mexico suspended Davie on Thursday.
But wait, there’s more: New Mexico attorney general Hector Balderas announced Thursday he will expand his ongoing investigation into the athletics department Thursday. His statement:
“We will never tolerate a university culture that denies students their basic rights through illegal discrimination or retaliation against those who report sexual misconduct. Our criminal and civil investigation into the University of New Mexico includes the handling of these issues and we are reviewing the actions of officials from top to bottom and any other organizations involved.”
The report, summarized here by the Albuquerque Journal, does not point to a smoking gun, but instead points to an overall culture around the program in which proper procedure and protocol were not followed. In one instance, Davie met with a UNM police officer in an attempt to discredit a rape accusation against a Lobo football player.
A statement from the school:
“Both (investigations) identified blind-spots as well as instances where UNM policies have been violated and outdated practices persist regarding University reporting processes. Although UNM has clear policies, procedures and options for reporting misconduct and has made important progress in simplifying these options, gaps still exist. We will close the gaps and will not accept confusion or ignorance of policies as an excuse. Behavior that violates our policies will not be tolerated. We will intensify our efforts to educate our campus community and change the culture of accountability within the University.
The law firm’s report did not find instances in which coaches or players actively obstructed into ongoing criminal investigations of UNM athletes but concluded that the school should “take strong action to ensure that the University does not and will not — in any aspect of the University’s program, including athletics — tolerate sexual harassment, sexual assault, physical abuse or other prohibited misconduct against its students.” Davie was not interviewed by the firm, the report stated.
Davie, 63, recently completed his sixth season as the Lobos’ head coach. After more than a decade away from coaching, Davie is 30-45 with two bowl appearances with the Lobos. New Mexico went 3-9 in 2017.
Davie made $822,690 in 2017, according to the USA Today salary database, equating to a fine of roughly $68,000 in going a month without pay.