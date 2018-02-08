P.J. Fleck adds two to revamped Minnesota coaching staff

With National Signing Day 2018 in the books, P.J. Fleck has added a couple of pieces to his Minnesota coaching staff in the form of Jahmile Addae and Marcus West, the school announced Thursday.

Addae was hired by Fleck as his defensive backs coach. West, meanwhile, was given the very specific title of defensive line/pass rush specialist coach. The latter was brought on as the football program’s 10th assistant, made possible this year thanks to new NCAA regulations that went into effect last month.

The past five seasons, Addae was a member of Rich Rodriguez‘s coaching staff at Arizona. The first three seasons with the Wildcats were spent as a football analyst, the last two as safeties coach for the Pac-12 program. The latter position was his first on-field job at a Power Five school.

Prior to Arizona, he was the running backs coach at Cincinnati.

West comes to the Land of 10,000 Lakes after spending the 2017 season as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at FCS Austin Peay.

In addition to the pair of new hires, Clay Patterson, who was hired last month but wasn’t given a title at the time, was named as tight ends coach. The man who held that job last year, Brian Callahan, moves over to the offensive line to replace Ed Warinner, who left for a job at Michigan late last month.