Pat Narduzzi loses Pitt assistant Renoldo Hill to Miami Dolphins

The NFL has called, and yet another Power Five assistant coach has picked up the phone.
Pat Narduzzi confirmed on his official Twitter account Thursday that Renaldo Hill is leaving Pitt to take an unspecified job with the Miami Dolphins. The move is a homecoming of sorts for Hill as he played defensive back for the Dolphins from 2006-08.
The past three seasons, the 39-year-old Hill has served as the Panthers’ cornerbacks coach.
Hill’s time at Pitt was his first as a Power Five assistant. The former Michigan State standout’s first FBS coaching job came as the cornerbacks coach at Wyoming in 2013. He entered the profession as a graduate assistant with the Cowboys the year before.
Mark Richt looked to within when it came to finding the 10th assistant for his Miami coaching staff.
The past two seasons, Jonathan Patke served as a defensive quality control assistant for Richt and the Hurricanes. Thursday, Patke was promoted to a full-time on-field position as outside linebackers coach for the football program.
“We are excited to elevate Coach Patke to this new role on our staff,” Richt stated. “He has worked incredibly hard over the past two years and will continue to help our defense improve.”
Prior to joining Richt in Coral Gables, Patke was a graduate assistant at Mississippi State in 2015 and a football staffer at Louisiana Tech in 2014. In both of those stints, current UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was on those staffs.
Patke began his coaching career in 2011 at the University of The Incarnate Word.
“It’s a blessing,” Patke said of his promotion. “To become a full-time assistant coach here at Miami under Coach Richt and Coach Diaz, it’s a godsend. Working with our players and seeing the success we had this year, and being able to continue to build on that, it’s a dream come true.
“When I came to Coral Gables, what really stood out to me was the history of this program and the love the city has for the Hurricanes. You learn to love it just as much. The amount of talent you can get here – great, great players that truly love Miami – is what sets this program apart.”
In completing his LSU coaching staff, Ed Orgeron turned to a Big Ten school for his most recent addition.
The football program confirmed in a press release Thursday that Bill Busch has been hired by Orgeron. Busch is expected to fill the role of safeties coach for the Tigers.
“It’s a huge honor and opportunity to coach at a place like LSU and in the Southeastern Conference,” Busch said in a statement. “Coach O is building something really special. It’s equally exciting to reunite with coach Aranda and work with coach Corey Raymond. I can’t wait to be a part of DBU.”
Busch spent the past two seasons at Rutgers as secondary coach. Last season, he was given the additional title of co-defensive coordinator by the Scarlet Knights.
Prior to his two-year stint in Piscataway, Busch spent the 2016 season as a defensive quality control coach at Ohio State. From 2005-2007, he coached safeties and served as special teams coordinator at Nebraska.
Busch also has a working relationship with LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. Aranda was the coordinator at Utah State in 2012 when Busch coached safeties and coordinated special teams for the Aggies. Then, from 2013-14, Busch was the safeties coach at Wisconsin when Aranda was the Badgers’ coordinator.
“Bill is a consummate pro, who can scheme, coach technique and recruit. We are looking forward to getting him down here.” Aranda said in quotes distributed by the school. “On top of all of that, he is a great guy.”
With Busch’s addition, secondary coach Corey Raymond, who spent the past six years holding down that job, is expected to shift his focus solely to cornerbacks.
Dave Aranda has some company in the rarefied air in which his bank account currently resides.
Thursday, and as expected, Clemson’s Board of Trustees approved raises for all nine of the assistant coaches who were on Dabo Swinney‘s coaching staff in 2017. Included in that group is Brent Venables, with the defensive coordinator’s salary being bumped from $1.7 million to $2 million in 2018.
That figure for the upcoming season makes Venables just the second $2 million coordinator in college football. In January, Aranda spurned overtures from Texas A&M to remain as the defensive coordinator at LSU on a contract that will pay him $2.5 million annually over the next four years.
The other financial bumps for Swinney’s assistants weren’t nearly as impressive Venables’.
Co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott each received $50,000 raises, pushing their salaries from $800,000 to $850,000. Defensive tackle coach Todd Bates was also given a $50,000 raise, giving him a 2018 salary of $300,000.
The other raises for the remaining five assistants were in the range of $20,000-$25,000.
In an offseason rife with upheaval on his Alabama coaching staff, Nick Saban could be bracing for even more turnover.
According to a tweet from the New York Daily News‘ Manish Mehta, Karl Dunbar is in discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a job on Mike Tomlin‘s staff. Dunbar has spent the past two seasons as the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach, the position he would be taking with the Steelers.
Prior to coming to Tuscaloosa in May of 2016, Dunbar had spent nine seasons in the NFL — 2006-11 with the Minnesota Vikings, 2012-14 with the New York Jets. He was the line coach at each of those stops as well.
This is Dunbar’s second stint on a Saban-led staff, having served as his strength & conditioning coach at LSU from 2001-02.
Saban has already lost offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the same job with the Buffalo Bills while defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt left to take over as the head coach at Tennessee, with both of those positions filled by in-house candidates. Derrick Ansley exited to become the defensive coordinator at Colorado State — before leaving there for a job with the Oakland Raiders — replaced as defensive backs coach by Karl Scott. Staffers also left Saban’s football program for jobs at Oregon, FAU and the Buffalo Bills.
To help fill those holes the departures created, the head coach has added Dan Enos (possibly quarterbacks coach), Josh Gattis (wide receivers coach) and Jeff Banks (special teams coordinator), while Pete Golding was hired as UA’s 10th assistant.
If Dunbar leaves, Saban would have two positions to fill on his 10-man Tide staff, although Enos will likely fill one of those.
UPDATED 3:41 p.m. ET: The Steelers have confirmed the hiring of Karl Dunbar as defensive line coach.