Pat Narduzzi loses Pitt assistant Renoldo Hill to Miami Dolphins

Mark Richt looked to within when it came to finding the 10th assistant for his Miami coaching staff.

The past two seasons, Jonathan Patke served as a defensive quality control assistant for Richt and the Hurricanes. Thursday, Patke was promoted to a full-time on-field position as outside linebackers coach for the football program.

“We are excited to elevate Coach Patke to this new role on our staff,” Richt stated. “He has worked incredibly hard over the past two years and will continue to help our defense improve.”

Prior to joining Richt in Coral Gables, Patke was a graduate assistant at Mississippi State in 2015 and a football staffer at Louisiana Tech in 2014. In both of those stints, current UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was on those staffs.

Patke began his coaching career in 2011 at the University of The Incarnate Word.

“It’s a blessing,” Patke said of his promotion. “To become a full-time assistant coach here at Miami under Coach Richt and Coach Diaz, it’s a godsend. Working with our players and seeing the success we had this year, and being able to continue to build on that, it’s a dream come true.

“When I came to Coral Gables, what really stood out to me was the history of this program and the love the city has for the Hurricanes. You learn to love it just as much. The amount of talent you can get here – great, great players that truly love Miami – is what sets this program apart.”