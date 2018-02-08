RB C.J. Fuller one of two transferring from Clemson

Lost amidst some high-profile additions on National Signing Day was a bit of additional attrition for Clemson.
Dabo Swinney confirmed Wednesday that redshirt sophomore tight end Shadell Bell and redshirt junior running back C.J. Fuller have both decided to transfer from the Tigers. Per the head coach, both players will remain in classes at the university until they graduate this spring. As grad transfers, the players would be eligible to compete immediately with another FBS program.
The fact that Clemson’s two leading rushers from 2017 — freshman Travis Etienne (766 yards) and junior Tavien Feaster (669) — return in 2018 likely led Fuller to decide to spend his final season elsewhere.
Last season, Fuller, who began the year as the starter, was fifth on the Tigers with a career-high 217 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll finish the Tigers portion of his playing career with 599 yards and four touchdowns on 147 carries, as well as 18 receptions for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
One of those touchdown catches came in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State in 2016.
Bell, meanwhile, leaves with one reception for eight yards, numbers he posted in 2017.
Fuller and Bell are at least the fifth and sixth Tigers to leave the program this offseason. Two quarterbacks, Zerrick Cooper (HERE) and Tucker Israel (HERE), and a pair of defensive linemen, Sterling Johnson (HERE) and Jabril Robinson (HERE), have previously been confirmed as having left Swinney’s program.
Talk about a name and a football program matching up perfectly.
Chris Ash Wednesday announced the hiring of Nunzio Campanile as Rutgers’ running backs coach. To say that Campanile has deep ties to the state of New Jersey would be a significant understatement.
A graduate of Paramus Catholic, Campanile spent the past 18 years coaching in the state, first as the offensive coordinator at national powerhouse Don Bosco Prep from 2000-09 and then as the head coach at Bergen Catholic from 2010-17. He’s won seven state championships as a coach, six as coordinator and one as head coach.
While the coordinator at Don Bosco, he coached future Scarlet Knights quarterbacks Mike Teel and Gary Nova.
“During our two years here I have watched him work and witnessed his passion for the game,” Ash said in a statement. “He has great relationships with his players and great respect from people all across this state. I look forward to having him help us move our program forward.”
Wisconsin has turned to the son of a famous NFL coaching name to fill a hole on Paul Chryst‘s staff.
The football program confirmed Wednesday evening that Bobby April III has been hired by Chryst as outside linebackers coach. April is the son of longtime NFL special teams coach Bobby April Jr.
The hiring of the younger April again completes Chryst’s coaching staff.
“We’re excited to add Bobby to the staff,” Chryst said in a statement. “He brings great knowledge and passion for the game of football. His experience will help our players grow and is a great fit for our defensive staff room.”
April’s last job came at the NFL level in 2016. In fact, he spent the past six seasons at that level of football, serving stints with the Buffalo Bills (2015-16), New York Jets (2013-14) and Philadelphia Eagles (2011-12). He spent most of that time as a quality control coach with the exception of 2014 with the Jets, when he was named linebackers coach.
His last job at the collegiate level came as special teams coordinator at Nicholls State. He also spent time as a student or graduate assistant at Louisiana-Lafayette and Tulane.
This will mark April’s first on-field job of any kind at the FBS level.
“What’s always appealed to me about Wisconsin football is the way the players play with a chip on their shoulder and how tough mentally and physically they are,” April said. “The attitude of the program and the fans, the excitement of the city is incomparable.
“The defense speaks for itself over the last five seasons. It’s been dominant. I just want to come in here and help it get better. The players are young and hungry, which is exciting to see. With Coach Chryst, he’s an unbelievable coach but a more unbelievable person. He’s brought on guys that share his values and it’s a great thing to be a part of.”
Two months after leaving Rutgers, Marcus Applefield officially has a new college football home.
The offensive lineman took to his personal Twitter account Wednesday to reveal that he has “decided to play my last year at the University of Virginia in the ACC and work on a masters.” Applefield left the Scarlet Knights as a graduate transfer and can use his final season of eligibility this year with the Cavaliers.
This past season, Applefield started 10 of 12 games at right guard for the Scarlet Knights. All told, he played in 27 games the past three seasons after taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2014.
Each of the last three years, Applefield, a three-star recruit coming out of high school in Florida, was an Academic All-Big Ten selection.
The turnover on Mike Leach’s Washington State staff is continuing — this time to his former coaching stop, Texas Tech.
Both FootballScoop and Sports Illustrated are reporting that Cougars’ offensive line coach Clay McGuire is leaving the Palouse to head back to re-join the Red Raiders in a similar position.
McGuire is an Air Raid veteran, having both played for Leach in Lubbock and coached under him there too. He spent six years with the Cougars as their offensive line coach recently and handled running backs at both East Carolina and Texas Tech prior to the move West. It seems like he will likely wind up coaching the backfield for Kliff Kingsbury with Brandon Jones already installed as offensive line coach for the team.
The departure of McGuire will only add to what will be a very different-looking staff at Wazzu in 2018 after running backs coach Jim Mastro was hired by Oregon this offseason and Ohio State plucked defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.