Report: Steelers in talks with Alabama DL coach Karl Dunbar

In an offseason rife with upheaval on his Alabama coaching staff, Nick Saban could be bracing for even more turnover.
According to a tweet from the New York Daily News‘ Manish Mehta, Karl Dunbar is in discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a job on Mike Tomlin‘s staff. Dunbar has spent the past two seasons as the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach, the position he would be taking with the Steelers.
Prior to coming to Tuscaloosa in May of 2016, Dunbar had spent nine seasons in the NFL — 2006-11 with the Minnesota Vikings, 2012-14 with the New York Jets. He was the line coach at each of those stops as well.
This is Dunbar’s second stint on a Saban-led staff, having served as his strength & conditioning coach at LSU from 2001-02.
Saban has already lost offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the same job with the Buffalo Bills while defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt left to take over as the head coach at Tennessee, with both of those positions filled by in-house candidates. Derrick Ansley exited to become the defensive coordinator at Colorado State — before leaving there for a job with the Oakland Raiders — replaced as defensive backs coach by Karl Scott. Staffers also left Saban’s football program for jobs at Oregon, FAU and the Buffalo Bills.
To help fill those holes the departures created, the head coach has added Dan Enos (possibly quarterbacks coach), Josh Gattis (wide receivers coach) and Jeff Banks (special teams coordinator), while Pete Golding was hired as UA’s 10th assistant.
If Dunbar leaves, Saban would have two positions to fill on his 10-man Tide staff, although Enos will likely fill one of those.