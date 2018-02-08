Getty Images

Report: Steelers in talks with Alabama DL coach Karl Dunbar

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2018, 11:32 AM EST
In an offseason rife with upheaval on his Alabama coaching staff, Nick Saban could be bracing for even more turnover.

According to a tweet from the New York Daily NewsManish Mehta, Karl Dunbar is in discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a job on Mike Tomlin‘s staff.  Dunbar has spent the past two seasons as the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach, the position he would be taking with the Steelers.

Prior to coming to Tuscaloosa in May of 2016, Dunbar had spent nine seasons in the NFL — 2006-11 with the Minnesota Vikings, 2012-14 with the New York Jets.  He was the line coach at each of those stops as well.

This is Dunbar’s second stint on a Saban-led staff, having served as his strength & conditioning coach at LSU from 2001-02.

Saban has already lost offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the same job with the Buffalo Bills while defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt left to take over as the head coach at Tennessee, with both of those positions filled by in-house candidates.  Derrick Ansley exited to become the defensive coordinator at Colorado State — before leaving there for a job with the Oakland Raiders — replaced as defensive backs coach by Karl Scott.  Staffers also left Saban’s football program for jobs at Oregon, FAU and the Buffalo Bills.

To help fill those holes the departures created, the head coach has added Dan Enos (possibly quarterbacks coach), Josh Gattis (wide receivers coach)  and Jeff Banks (special teams coordinator), while Pete Golding was hired as UA’s 10th assistant.

If Dunbar leaves, Saban would have two positions to fill on his 10-man Tide staff, although Enos will likely fill one of those.

Clemson’s Brent Venables joins LSU’s Dave Aranda as $2 million coordinators

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Dave Aranda has some company in the rarefied air in which his bank account currently resides.

Thursday, and as expected, Clemson’s Board of Trustees approved raises for all nine of the assistant coaches who were on Dabo Swinney‘s coaching staff in 2017.  Included in that group is Brent Venables, with the defensive coordinator’s salary being bumped from $1.7 million to $2 million in 2018.

That figure for the upcoming season makes Venables just the second $2 million coordinator in college football.  In January, Aranda spurned overtures from Texas A&M to remain as the defensive coordinator at LSU on a contract that will pay him $2.5 million annually over the next four years.

The other financial bumps for Swinney’s assistants weren’t nearly as impressive Venables’.

Co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott each received $50,000 raises, pushing their salaries from $800,000 to $850,000.  Defensive tackle coach Todd Bates was also given a $50,000 raise, giving him a 2018 salary of $300,000.

The other raises for the remaining five assistants were in the range of $20,000-$25,000.

Just two (of 347) four-star 2018 recruits didn’t put pen to FBS paper during signing periods

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2018, 10:48 AM EST
National Signing Days (plural) 2018 may have run its course, but the Herbie Hancocking of National Letters of Intent hasn’t quite ended yet for some.

Entering Wednesday, four of 247Sports.com‘s 29 five-star 2018 recruits were unsigned; suffice to say, all four of those exited having signed with various Power Five programs.  That same recruiting service listed a whopping 347 prospects as four-star recruits.  With the second signing day in the books, just two of those didn’t sign with FBS teams — Denton (TX) wide receiver Gabriel Douglas and Detroit (MI) center Tyrone Sampson Jr.

Douglas, rated as the No. 51 receiver and No. 312 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, had been committed to Texas Tech since October of 2016.  However, the day before Signing Day, Gabriel decided against signing with the Red Raiders and instead plans to attend a Mississippi junior college.

The No. 7 center in the country and No. 346 recruit overall, Sampson had reportedly zeroed in on Arizona State, Mississippi State and Nebraska as likely destinations.  Sampson’s high school coach, however, told the Detroit News that a couple of new schools, including Illinois, Missouri and West Virginia, had entered the picture recently and prompted the player to hold off on signing.

“It’s a case where he had a couple of schools come in real late so he won’t be able to visit until after the dead period, maybe next week,” East English Coach Rod Oden told the News.

In addition to Sampson and Douglas, six other recruits, all three-star prospects, listed in the Top 600 of 247Sports.com‘s composite board went unsigned by FBS programs for various reasons as well.

  • No. 415: Salt Lake City (Utah) outside linebacker Salua Masina — No. 25 at his position, No. 7 in his state
  • No. 521: Ramsey (NJ) strongside defensive end Marcellus Earlington — No. 23 at his position, No. 11 in his state
  • No. 533: Harrisburg (PA) athlete Shaquon Anderson-Butts — No. 39 at his position, No. 16 in his state
  • No. 547: Tampa (FL) athlete Jermaine Eskridge — No. 40 at his position, No. 85 in his state
  • No. 568: Murfreesboro (TN) defensive tackle D’Andre Litaker — No. 43 at his position, No. 17 in his state
  • No. 580: Philadelphia (PA) safety Isheem Young — No. 38 at his position, No. 19 in his state

Of that group, Eskridge, who had Ohio State and Oregon among others chasing him, and Anderson-Butts, a one-time Penn State commitopted for the JUCO route and are expected to sign with an FBS program during the 2019 cycle.  Litaker, meanwhile, decommitted from Tennessee in the days leading up to signing day and will now consider such schools as Miami and Oklahoma as well as a couple of SEC programs.  The defensive lineman, whose mother passed away in 2016, is also recovering from a second torn ACL he suffered last September.

And Young?  In early December, he was arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Wawa convenience store in South Philadelphia this past summer.  At the time of his arrest, Young, who was a Penn State commit, was rated as the No. 12 safety in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania; and the No. 151 player overall.  He went from a four-star to three-star recruit because of the off-field issues.

Ex-Alabama RB B.J. Emmons reunites with Lane Kiffin at FAU

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2018, 9:22 AM EST
After a brief break, Lane Kiffin and B.J. Emmons are back together again.

As FBS teams across the country were signing the remainder of the high school recruiting crop, Florida Atlantic was landing a touted junior college transfer, with Emmons a confirmed addition to Kiffin’s roster. The running back had spent the 2017 football season at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

Prior to that, Emmons was a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. His offensive coordinator in 2016? Kiffin, who was in his last year in the job before moving to FAU.

Emmons was a highly-touted four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 running back in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of North Carolina; and the No. 35 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As a true freshman, Emmons ran for 173 yards and a touchdown.

In late July of last year, Emmons opted to transfer from a very loaded Alabama backfield.

At FAU, Emmons, who will have three seasons of eligibility at his disposal, will find a backfield that features Devin Singletary. As a true sophomore this past season, Singletary’s 1,920 yards rushing were fourth in the nation. His 32 rushing touchdowns were nine more than anybody else at the FBS level.

RB C.J. Fuller one of two transferring from Clemson

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2018, 8:08 AM EST
Lost amidst some high-profile additions on National Signing Day was a bit of additional attrition for Clemson.

Dabo Swinney confirmed Wednesday that redshirt sophomore tight end Shadell Bell and redshirt junior running back C.J. Fuller have both decided to transfer from the Tigers. Per the head coach, both players will remain in classes at the university until they graduate this spring.  As grad transfers, the players would be eligible to compete immediately with another FBS program.

The fact that Clemson’s two leading rushers from 2017 — freshman Travis Etienne (766 yards) and junior Tavien Feaster (669) — return in 2018 likely led Fuller to decide to spend his final season elsewhere.

Last season, Fuller, who began the year as the starter, was fifth on the Tigers with a career-high 217 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll finish the Tigers portion of his playing career with 599 yards and four touchdowns on 147 carries, as well as 18 receptions for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

One of those touchdown catches came in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State in 2016.

Bell, meanwhile, leaves with one reception for eight yards, numbers he posted in 2017.

Fuller and Bell are at least the fifth and sixth Tigers to leave the program this offseason. Two quarterbacks, Zerrick Cooper (HERE) and Tucker Israel (HERE), and a pair of defensive linemen, Sterling Johnson (HERE) and Jabril Robinson (HERE), have previously been confirmed as having left Swinney’s program.