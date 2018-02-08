TCU names former Horned Frog DB as new CBs coach

Gary Patterson made a handful of moves on his coaching staff Thursday, two involving current assistants and another involving a former Horned Frogs player.

Jeremy Modkins, TCU announced, has been named as the Horned Frogs cornerbacks coach. The past four seasons, Modkins, a former TCU defensive back, served as a defensive analyst for his alma mater.

This is actually Modkins second coaching stint at TCU, the first coming as a graduate assistant in 2007 and 2008. The on-field job will mark the first full-time position for Modkins at any level of football.

The school noted in its press release that Modkins’ brother, Curtis, was also a TCU football player (1989-92) and has had a lengthy career as an assistant coach in the NFL. He is currently in Denver as the Broncos’ running backs coach.

With Modkins’ promotion, Paul Gonzalez, who had coached cornerbacks, will become the safeties coach. The man who previously manned that position group, defensive coordinator Chad Glasgow, will now be in charge of linebackers.