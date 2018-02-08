Vanderbilt announces four new coaches, including defensive coordinator

The day after National Signing Day is usually marked by coaches leaving for other jobs. And there’s been plenty of that today. But Vanderbilt has broken the other way.
Vanderbilt announced four new assistant coaches on Thursday, headlined by defensive coordinator Jason Tarver. He will be the first Commodore coach to hold that title in the Derek Mason era, as Mason served as his own coordinator for his first three seasons in Nashville. Vandy finished the 2017 campaign tied for 83rd nationally in yards per play and tied for 88th in scoring defense (31.3 points per game allowed) en route to a 5-7 season.
Tarver spent the past three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, each of them in a different job. He was the Niners’ linebackers coach in 2015, outside linebackers coach in 2016 and a senior defensive assistant in 2017.
“Jason is as smart a football coach as I’ve had the chance to be around. We had a chance to work together at Stanford and had the chance to partner up and put together some pretty good defenses,” Mason said in a statement. “He makes complex football seem real easy. At this level you have to get it to the [student-athletes] fast, quick and have them believe it. His presence from the NFL will translate to where we’re at here at Vanderbilt. He’s extremely bright. He’s charismatic. His energy is going to be infectious for this group.”
Additionally, Vanderbilt hired Shawn Mennenga as special teams coordinator, Aaron Morehead as wide receivers coach and Terrence Brown as cornerbacks coach. Mennenga was the Cleveland Browns’ assistant special teams coach for the past seven seasons. Morehead was Texas A&M’s wide receivers coach for the past three campaigns, but was not retained by Jimbo Fisher and did not join Kevin Sumlin at Arizona. Brown was a graduate assistant at Washington for the past three seasons.
A longtime assistant at the collegiate level is dipping his toes into the NFL coaching waters for the first time.
For the second time today, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the hiring of a college coach, with the NFL club confirming that Tom Bradley has been added as Mike Tomlin‘s defensive backs coach. Prior to this move, Bradley had spent 37 years in the coaching profession in college football.
His last three seasons were as the defensive coordinator at UCLA, which underwent a coaching change and the new head coach, Chip Kelly, did not retain Bradley.
“I want to thank Coach (Mike) Tomlin and the entire Steelers organization for this opportunity,” Bradley, a native of the state of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. “I am excited to be a part of such a rich tradition here. We have a great nucleus in the defensive backs room, and my goal is to help this group continue to grow and develop as we all work toward one goal.”
Prior to his time at UCLA — and a brief stint at West Virginia in 2014 — Bradley spent 32 seasons as an assistant at Penn State, the last 12 as Joe Paterno‘s defensive coordinator. Bradley was named interim head coach following Paterno’s dismissal, but was not retained by then-new Nittany Lions head coach Bill O’Brien. Bradley didn’t coach at all in 2012 and 2013 after his departure from Happy Valley.
Earlier Thursday, the Steelers also announced the hiring of Karl Dunbar as defensive line coach. The past two seasons, Dunbar had held the same job under Nick Saban at Alabama.
If there’s a red flag phrase for any college administrator, it’s this one: “amid multiple investigations into the athletics department.” And on Thursday, amid a trio of investigations into the athletics department, New Mexico announced it has suspended head football coach Bob Davie for 30 days without pay.
New Mexico was first investigated by retired federal judge Bruce Black, which begat an investigation by the Chicago law firm Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose, and it was upon their report that New Mexico suspended Davie on Thursday.
But wait, there’s more: New Mexico attorney general Hector Balderas announced Thursday he will expand his ongoing investigation into the athletics department Thursday. His statement:
“We will never tolerate a university culture that denies students their basic rights through illegal discrimination or retaliation against those who report sexual misconduct. Our criminal and civil investigation into the University of New Mexico includes the handling of these issues and we are reviewing the actions of officials from top to bottom and any other organizations involved.”
The report, summarized here by the Albuquerque Journal, does not point to a smoking gun, but instead points to an overall culture around the program in which proper procedure and protocol were not followed. In one instance, Davie met with a UNM police officer in an attempt to discredit a rape accusation against a Lobo football player.
A statement from the school:
“Both (investigations) identified blind-spots as well as instances where UNM policies have been violated and outdated practices persist regarding University reporting processes. Although UNM has clear policies, procedures and options for reporting misconduct and has made important progress in simplifying these options, gaps still exist. We will close the gaps and will not accept confusion or ignorance of policies as an excuse. Behavior that violates our policies will not be tolerated. We will intensify our efforts to educate our campus community and change the culture of accountability within the University.
The law firm’s report did not find instances in which coaches or players actively obstructed into ongoing criminal investigations of UNM athletes but concluded that the school should “take strong action to ensure that the University does not and will not — in any aspect of the University’s program, including athletics — tolerate sexual harassment, sexual assault, physical abuse or other prohibited misconduct against its students.” Davie was not interviewed by the firm, the report stated.
Davie, 63, recently completed his sixth season as the Lobos’ head coach. After more than a decade away from coaching, Davie is 30-45 with two bowl appearances with the Lobos. New Mexico went 3-9 in 2017.
Davie made $822,690 in 2017, according to the USA Today salary database, equating to a fine of roughly $68,000 in going a month without pay.
LSU didn’t close the recruiting cycle the way it wanted, but on Thursday the Tigers made a major hire in the all-important world of strength and conditioning.
According to Ross Dellenger of the Baton Rouge Advocate, LSU has hired former Florida State head strength coach Vic Viloria to its staff as an assistant to head strength coach Tommy Moffitt.
Viloria was a major figure in the re-birth of Florida State as a national power, serving as Jimbo Fisher‘s head strength coach for the past eight seasons. But Fisher did not bring Viloria with him to Texas A&M, hiring away Oklahoma’s Jerry Schmidt instead, and new ‘Noles head coach Willie Taggart brought Irele Oderinde with him from Oregon.
This left Viloria out of a job, and now returns home to his native state. Viloria played at powerhouse John Curtis Christian High School in the New Orleans area and served as the head strength coach at SMU, his alma mater, before landing at Florida State. He was an assistant strength coach at LSU before returning to SMU.
Viloria was arrested during training camp of 2016 on DUI charges after he was found asleep at the wheel with his car in an embankment. He was suspended for a month without pay but retained his job through Florida State’s coaching change in December.
The NFL has called, and yet another Power Five assistant coach has picked up the phone.
Pat Narduzzi confirmed on his official Twitter account Thursday that Renaldo Hill is leaving Pitt to take an unspecified job with the Miami Dolphins. The move is a homecoming of sorts for Hill as he played defensive back for the Dolphins from 2006-08.
The past three seasons, the 39-year-old Hill has served as the Panthers’ cornerbacks coach.
Hill’s time at Pitt was his first as a Power Five assistant. The former Michigan State standout’s first FBS coaching job came as the cornerbacks coach at Wyoming in 2013. He entered the profession as a graduate assistant with the Cowboys the year before.