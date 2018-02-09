CB Tyler Green decides to transfer from Indiana

Not surprisingly, the annual flurry of post-National Signing Day exits has commenced in earnest.

Next up on the personnel departure docket is Indiana, with head coach Tom Allen confirming that Tyler Green has decided to transfer out of the Hoosiers football program. No specific reason for the cornerback’s parting of ways was given.

Green is a rising senior who has yet to use his redshirt season.

“We appreciate everything he’s done for us,” Allen said by way of HoosierScoop.com. “He leaves in good academic standing and we wish him nothing but the very, very best.”

Allen played in 31 games during the last three years with the Hoosiers, starting three of those contests. None of those starts, incidentally, came during the 2017 season; he started a pair of games as a true freshman in 2015 and then another in 2016.