CB Tyler Green decides to transfer from Indiana

Not surprisingly, the annual flurry of post-National Signing Day exits has commenced in earnest.
Next up on the personnel departure docket is Indiana, with head coach Tom Allen confirming that Tyler Green has decided to transfer out of the Hoosiers football program. No specific reason for the cornerback’s parting of ways was given.
Green is a rising senior who has yet to use his redshirt season.
“We appreciate everything he’s done for us,” Allen said by way of HoosierScoop.com. “He leaves in good academic standing and we wish him nothing but the very, very best.”
Allen played in 31 games during the last three years with the Hoosiers, starting three of those contests. None of those starts, incidentally, came during the 2017 season; he started a pair of games as a true freshman in 2015 and then another in 2016.
A month and a half after Sean Lewis left to become the youngest head coach at the FBS level, Dino Babers has found a new, albeit familiar face to take over his Syracuse offense.
Staying in-house, as expected, for his new offensive coordinator, the football program officially confirmed in a press release announcing the restructuring of Babers’ staff that Mike Lynch has been promoted to that position. Lynch will also coach the Orange’s running backs.
Lynch, who had held the title of co-coordinator, will be a solo coordinator for the first time in his coaching career.
In addition to Lynch’s promotion, assistant head coach Kirk McCloud has taken over as the cornerbacks coach after spending the past three years as Babers’ wide receivers coach, the first at Bowling Green and the last two at Syracuse. McCloud’s former duties will now be split between two coaches, with Justin Lustig in charge of outside receivers and Reno Ferri inside receivers. The former will maintain his role as special teams coordinator, the latter will continue on as tight ends coach.
Finally, Nick Monroe, the secondary coach the past two seasons, will shift his focus solely to safeties.
With National Signing Day 2018 in the books, P.J. Fleck has added a couple of pieces to his Minnesota coaching staff in the form of Jahmile Addae and Marcus West, the school announced Thursday.
Addae was hired by Fleck as his defensive backs coach. West, meanwhile, was given the very specific title of defensive line/pass rush specialist coach. The latter was brought on as the football program’s 10th assistant, made possible this year thanks to new NCAA regulations that went into effect last month.
The past five seasons, Addae was a member of Rich Rodriguez‘s coaching staff at Arizona. The first three seasons with the Wildcats were spent as a football analyst, the last two as safeties coach for the Pac-12 program. The latter position was his first on-field job at a Power Five school.
Prior to Arizona, he was the running backs coach at Cincinnati.
West comes to the Land of 10,000 Lakes after spending the 2017 season as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at FCS Austin Peay.
In addition to the pair of new hires, Clay Patterson, who was hired last month but wasn’t given a title at the time, was named as tight ends coach. The man who held that job last year, Brian Callahan, moves over to the offensive line to replace Ed Warinner, who left for a job at Michigan late last month.
Gary Patterson made a handful of moves on his coaching staff Thursday, two involving current assistants and another involving a former Horned Frogs player.
Jeremy Modkins, TCU announced, has been named as the Horned Frogs cornerbacks coach. The past four seasons, Modkins, a former TCU defensive back, served as a defensive analyst for his alma mater.
This is actually Modkins second coaching stint at TCU, the first coming as a graduate assistant in 2007 and 2008. The on-field job will mark the first full-time position for Modkins at any level of football.
The school noted in its press release that Modkins’ brother, Curtis, was also a TCU football player (1989-92) and has had a lengthy career as an assistant coach in the NFL. He is currently in Denver as the Broncos’ running backs coach.
With Modkins’ promotion, Paul Gonzalez, who had coached cornerbacks, will become the safeties coach. The man who previously manned that position group, defensive coordinator Chad Glasgow, will now be in charge of linebackers.
A longtime assistant at the collegiate level is dipping his toes into the NFL coaching waters for the first time.
For the second time today, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the hiring of a college coach, with the NFL club confirming that Tom Bradley has been added as Mike Tomlin‘s defensive backs coach. Prior to this move, Bradley had spent 37 years in the coaching profession in college football.
His last three seasons were as the defensive coordinator at UCLA, which underwent a coaching change and the new head coach, Chip Kelly, did not retain Bradley.
“I want to thank Coach (Mike) Tomlin and the entire Steelers organization for this opportunity,” Bradley, a native of the state of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. “I am excited to be a part of such a rich tradition here. We have a great nucleus in the defensive backs room, and my goal is to help this group continue to grow and develop as we all work toward one goal.”
Prior to his time at UCLA — and a brief stint at West Virginia in 2014 — Bradley spent 32 seasons as an assistant at Penn State, the last 12 as Joe Paterno‘s defensive coordinator. Bradley was named interim head coach following Paterno’s dismissal, but was not retained by then-new Nittany Lions head coach Bill O’Brien. Bradley didn’t coach at all in 2012 and 2013 after his departure from Happy Valley.
Earlier Thursday, the Steelers also announced the hiring of Karl Dunbar as defensive line coach. The past two seasons, Dunbar had held the same job under Nick Saban at Alabama.